I Tried 3 Pairs of Brooks Running Shoes & One Beats the Rest by a Mile

If you're like me, you take any chance you can get to update your workout wardrobe. Living in athleisure best suits my work-from-home (but always on-the-go) lifestyle. From leggings to sports bras, sweatshirts to sneakers, and everything in between, ensuring my daily outfit is comfortable yet durable from head to toe is a priority. That's why I jumped at the opportunity to test out three pairs of Brooks Running shoes, courtesy of the brand. I was eager to see what all the hype was about with this popular footwear brand, and certainly got my strides in during my testing phase.

How I tested my Brooks Running shoes:

How I tested my Brooks Running shoes:

The goal during my three-month test phase was to determine which pair of Brooks Running shoes best suited my active lifestyle—and they got quite the workout. Comfort, durability, flexibility, and material were all top-of-mind considerations. Likewise, finding just the right sneakers that could seamlessly take me from one activity to the next without my feet feeling burned out or cramped was a must.

I try to get up from my desk and move as much as possible during the day. This means engaging in light stretching, completing mini workouts (or "movement snacks"), and going on brisk walks and runs. During my test period, I also hiked on weekends, traveled, completed a turkey trot, and was smack in the middle of major home renovation projects after a recent move. My Brooks Running shoes took every step of these adventures with me. Read on for my pros, cons, and overall thoughts on each sneaker I tested—from my least favorite to the #1 best pair.

Adrenaline GTS 22

Pros:

Lightweight

16 color choices

Cons:

Runs slightly small/snug fit

Short shoelaces

Out of the three pairs of Brooks Running sneakers I rated, the Adrenaline GTS 22 was my least favorite of the bunch. I found that this style ran on the smaller side and therefore had more of a snug fit, which made my feet feel a little too constricted when walking and jogging. (I probably need a half-size up in this style, so keep this in mind if you're considering purchasing the Adrenaline GTS 22.) In addition, the shoelaces seemed to be a bit on the shorter side, and though laces are easy to replace, you don't want to have to do that with a new pair of sneaks. I always double-knot my sneaker laces, but there wasn't a generous amount of shoelace left when I did. However, if color options are important to you, this style offers an impressive selection of 16 different styles.

Glycerin StealthFit GTS 20

Pros:

Adaptable fit

Cushioning

Cons:

Limited color selection

Of the three pairs I tried, my runner-up is the Glycerin StealthFit GTS 20. When I first put this pair on, I was nervous the "adaptable fit" wouldn't provide enough support around my ankles and my heels might slip out during a run—however, I was pleasantly surprised. The StealthFit was a refreshing switch-up from the sneakers I'm used to wearing—ones that have a lot of material at the top of the foot. That's not to say that the Glycerin StealthFit GTS 20s didn't provide enough cushion, because it did; this style made runs and brisk walks feel smooth and like a total glide when my feet hit the pavement. This sneaker also fits true to size.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The one thing I would love to see in this sneaker is more color options, as it currently only comes in four, which can be limiting depending on your personal style preferences.

Glycerin 20

Pros:

Provides all-day comfort

Fits like a glove

Ideal amount of cushioning

Durable

Cons:

Slightly roomy in the toe box (not a "con" for me, but it could be for some)

Drumroll, please! To say I'm obsessed with the Glycerin 20s would be an understatement. I have walked and run in many different sneakers in my life and have yet to find a pair that checks all of my boxes—until now. The Glycerin 20 is the all-around best everyday sneaker I'd recommend to anyone who leads an active lifestyle.

I dubbed this pair the all-around best because they provided me with the ideal amount of heel cushion and traction for runs and walks on the pavement and the treadmill. When I say the Glycerin 20s fit like a glove, I mean it. They felt secure—and hugged my feet perfectly—without needing to tie them incredibly tight.

It's worth mentioning that this style was just a tad roomy in the toe box, which may be a concern for some. Personally, I liked having a little bit of extra wiggle room. (I hate when my toes feel cramped or too constricted—especially in running shoes.)

The Glycerin 20s held up perfectly after braving the elements during my test phase and beyond; they didn't show any major signs of wear and tear through my home projects, workouts, and running around town. In addition, my feet didn't feel worn out or in desperate need of a massage at the end of a full active day. For me, these are the ideal pair of kicks.