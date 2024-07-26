A Yoga Instructor's Go-to Daily Workout to Build Strength

Many people choose yoga as their workout of choice—and for good reason. Not only is this form of exercise a healthy way to soothe the mind, but it can also be a great way to build strength and flexibility. Whether you're a newbie or more advanced, we've done the hard work for you and found out a yoga instructor's go-to daily workout for building strength.

"As a yoga instructor, most of my daily strength training comes from yoga! I love to flow in vinyasa or hold a plank during chaturanga to challenge myself," explains Emily Forte, ERYT-500 and master trainer for YogaSix. "Yoga is beneficial in gaining strength because you are using your own body weight to hold yourself up or lowering/lifting your own weight in poses like chaturanga (high to low pushup) or upward-facing dog to downward-facing dog. Most yoga poses help with core strength, stability, mobility, and flexibility."

Many standing yoga postures will give you a total-body workout when you hold them for five to eight breaths or more. You'll begin to feel your muscles burn! Forte recommends, "Try to hold a high crescent lunge or a Warrior II for eight to 10 breaths, and I guarantee your quads and glutes will be screaming at you, or you will start to feel the shakes!"

So roll out your workout mat, and let's follow a yoga instructor's daily workout to build strength.

Bodyweight Squats

"[Bodyweight squats target the] thighs, hips, and glutes. Squats are very similar to chair pose in yoga, and you can hold chair or pulse in it for one minute," Forte explains.

Begin with your feet placed hip-width apart. Slowly bend both knees, press your hips back, and lower into a squat. Make sure your chest stays tall and lifted. Feel free to hold a dumbbell at your heart's center to increase the resistance. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps or one minute.

Alternating Lunges

Alternating lunges strengthen your hips, legs, and back and help improve stability.

Begin standing, Step forward with one foot and bend your back knee to lower into a lunge. For split squat jumps, jump up and switch legs midair. If opting for low-impact alternating lunges, step your feet back to meet each other, and continue to alternate stepping forward into a lunge. Complete four sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Bodyweight Planks

"[Bodyweight planks strengthen the] core, shoulders, arms, legs, and back muscles," Forte explains. "In yoga, chaturanga is a combined pose that is a high plank to a low pushup, upward-facing dog to downward-facing dog, which is performed in most vinyasa-based yoga classes."

Begin on all fours. Kick your legs out behind you, making sure your hands are below your shoulders. Engage your core and keep your spine elongated so your body's in a straight line. Hold the plank for one minute or perform plank shoulder taps for two sets of 30 reps as you alternate sides.

Pushups

Begin on all fours. Kick your legs behind you, tuck your toes, and make sure your hands are planted under your shoulders. Bend both elbows to lower your chest toward the floor. Keep your spine elongated and your core activated. Press back up to a high plank. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Deadlifts with Dumbbells

"In order to build strength, [the] load needs to be increased, which is why I add dumbbells for strength training and do not rely on my yoga practice for this one," Forte shares.

Begin with your feet planted hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at the fronts of your thighs. Activate your core and roll your shoulders back. Press your hips and glutes back, bend your knees, and lower the weights to about shin height. Maintain a long spine and strong core. Lift your chest and the dumbbells to rise back up, squeezing your buttocks at the top of the movement. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Dead Bugs

Begin by lying flat on your back. Lift your knees to about 90 degrees and extend your arms up toward the ceiling. Lower your left leg and right arm while keeping your lower back pressed to the ground and your core engaged. Raise them back up and lower your right leg and left arm. Continue to alternate sides as you perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

High Plank to Downward Dog

Begin in downward down with your hands and feet planted hip-width apart and your hips raised toward the sky so your body is in a reverse "V" shape. Gradually shift your weight forward to assume a high plank. Hold the plank position for one or two breaths, then move back into downward-facing dog. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Single-leg Bridge Lift

Begin lying flat on your back. Plant your right foot on the ground behind your sit bones, extend your left leg, and place your arms at your sides. Press your right foot and both palms into the yoga mat to raise your hips and left leg. Lift until your thighs become parallel to the floor. Then, lower to the ground. Complete four sets (two per side) of 12 to 15 reps.