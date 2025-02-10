Dunkin' Fans Stunned as 2 Million Baked Goods Are Recalled Over Listeria Risk

Dunkin' Donuts customers are alarmed after the FDA issued a class II recall of two million baked good products from pastry wholesaler FGF Brands, due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall impacts some Dunkin rolls and donuts, including Just Baked Yeast Rings, Just Baked Yeast Munchkins, Just Baked Sour Cream Cake Donuts, Just Baked Coffee Rolls, and Just Baked Eclairs. FGF Brands' voluntary recall went into effect on January 7, and the FDA upgraded it to a class II recall on February 5, which the agency says is "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote." Keep reading to see which products are affected and then read on for happier news as Dunkin' Brings Back Fan-Favorite Valentine's Day Donuts.

The Recall is Simply "a Precautionary Measure"

FGF is reassuring customers the recall was a precautionary measure. "At FGF, food safety is our top priority. We want to clarify recent media coverage regarding FGF's voluntary recall of donuts to ensure customers have not been misled or confused," the company said in a statement. "The voluntary recall was completed over a month ago (early January), and does not implicate anything that is currently, or was recently on the market. All donuts are completely safe to eat. The voluntary recall was a precautionary measure based on non product related findings at one of our donut facilities in the US. No donuts or food contact surfaces ever tested positive for listeria. The voluntary recall applied only to donut products in the U.S. We take food safety seriously and acted with an abundance of caution. If you have any questions, please contact our customer service team ([email protected])."

Some Fans are in Shock, However

Dunkin' fans are expressing their shock about the recall, especially those who are pregnant or otherwise more vulnerable to listeria. "The affected donuts have an expiration date on or before 12/13/24, so if you had some a week ago you don't need to freak out, unless they were very expired/stale," one Redditor said. "So, when recalls come out, it's usually not for products eaten recently. As someone else has already pointed out- these donuts had to been sold in early December. Being as it's now February, anyone who ate listeria donuts would already know whether or not they have listeria by now. Unless you're eating months old donuts which I don't advise for optimum deliciousness," another agreed. "What a drag lol not even donuts are safe anymore," one person commented.

The Full List of Products Recalled

Here is the full list of Dunkin' Donuts products impacted by the recall:

Just Baked Yeast Rings

Just Baked Yeast Munchkins

Just Baked Yeast Shells

Just Baked Cake Ring

Just Baked Sour Cream Cake Donuts

Just Baked Eclairs

Just Baked Coffee Rolls

Just Baked Apple Fritters

Just Baked Pumpkin Cake Rings

Just Baked Pumpkin Cake Munchkins

Just Baked French Crullers

Just Baked Apple Cider Cake Rings With Natural Flavors

Just Baked Chocolate Cake Rings (Artificially Flavored)

Just Baked Blueberry Cake Ring (Naturally and Artificially Flavored)

Just Baked Cake Sticks

In Happier News, Dunkin' Brings Back Fan-Favorite Valentine's Day Donuts

Dunkin' is making Valentine's Day sweeter by reintroducing two beloved treats: the Cupid's Choice Specialty Donut, filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing, and the Brownie Batter Specialty Donut, filled with rich, brownie batter-flavored butter creme. Fans are buzzing with excitement, with one Redditor rating the Brownie Batter donut a 9 out of 10, while others are scrambling to get their hands on them before they sell out.

Limited-Edition Valentine's Day Merch Hits Dunkin' Stores

In addition to heart-shaped donuts and festive sprinkles on classics like Boston Kreme and Jelly, Dunkin' is dropping a special Valentine's Day merchandise line. The collection, designed by New York artist Corey Paige, includes crewnecks, a hat, socks, and a heart-shaped tote, all available at DunkinGear.com. Plus, exclusive Pink and Purple Heart Ombre Tumblers are on sale for a limited time.