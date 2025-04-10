 Skip to content

Dunkin's Munchkins Have Wild New Flavors and a Bright Blue Bucket

Fans say the blueberry and cotton candy treats are too good to miss.
Published on April 10, 2025 | 9:00 AM

Spring is here and Dunkin' has seriously gotten the memo. In honor of the most blooming season of the year, the doughnut and coffee hotspot is treating fans to a serious dose of springspiration with themed eats, drinks, and even a reusable bucket – and fans are here for it. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Dunkin' limited-time drops you don't want to miss.

Arctic Cherry Dunkin' Energy, is "a bold, cherry-flavored iced beverage that joins the brand's growing energy drink collection," the brand states. It balances "sweet and tart cherry notes" with flavors of blueberry and grapefruit and offers a kick of caffeine.

Next up, there is a "cheerful" Robin's egg blue Spring MUNCHKINS Bucket, a reusable bucket decorated in a cheerful bunny motif that holds 50 of the small treats. Of course, a new treat is the new Blueberry Sprinkle MUNCHKINS, featuring "bursts of sweet blueberry-flavored bits and adorned with blue sprinkles."

The last item is a "nostalgic" Cotton Candy Specialty Donut, a "sweet throwback for kids and kids at heart," Dunkin explains, "this yeast shell donut is filled with cotton candy-flavored buttercreme, then topped with strawberry-flavored icing and blue sprinkles."

"Blueberry sprinkled munchkins are the BEST," wrote one, while another added they "are so good! im not typically a fan of blueberry things but the taste was very subtle! i really liked them!"

"Been dreaming about the cotton candy donut," another wrote. "it's like a cotton candy creme so delicious, the frosting on top of it tastes similar to the one the strawberry donut has." A third chimed in, "You had me at cotton candy – Dunkin' stop making me late for work!"

As for the new drink? "Wow, that artic Cherry. I see you Dunkin," someone wrote.

Dunkin' also revealed it is celebrating National Cold Brew Day on Friday, April 19, when Dunkin' Rewards® members can enjoy 4X points on Cold Brew purchases. Customers will also get to customize their cold brew with dairy or nondairy options, flavor swirls, flavor shots or sweet cold foam.

