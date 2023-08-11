Dunkin' Is Launching a Line of Spiked Iced Tea & Coffee

Dunkin' might be your go-to for fueling up on coffee and enjoying a sweet treat, but it might also soon become a brand you look to for a delicious boozy beverage.

According to Vinepair, the company is launching a new line of alcoholic drinks aptly named Dunkin' Spiked. While details are still scarce, we do know that the new beverages will be canned iced coffees and teas that come in eight different flavors, according to the product website. In the coffee lineup, you'll find the Original option, which is a drink described as "rich and smooth with classic Dunkin' coffee flavor." There's also "sweet and delicious" Caramel, "approachably decadent" Mocha, and "creamy, smooth, and delightfully sweet" Vanilla.

If you're a tea drinker, then don't fret! The are also iced tea options that might get you a bit tipsy, including a classic Slightly Sweet iced tea taste that boasts "a bright, citrus finish." The Half & Half iced tea is "refreshingly sweet and perfectly balanced," while the fruity options include the "bright and exotic" Strawberry Dragonfruit iced tea, and Mango Pineapple which you'll find is "slightly sweet with fresh, tropical fruit flavor."

The drinks will be available in mixed flavor packs of 4 or as individual 12-ounce cans. The Original Iced Coffee and Slightly Sweet Iced Tea will also be available in 4-packs and 6-packs. But just how much booze are these cans packing? While the iced tea has a 5% ABV, the iced coffee has a touch more at 6%.

Dunkin' hasn't yet revealed the official release date of the new spiked beverages, but according to Vinepair, the brand applied for label approval from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) in May of this year. While some flavors seem to have gotten said approval, others are still pending.

If you're not so sure about Dunkin' diving into the world of alcoholic drinks, this actually isn't the first time they've done it. Fans of the brand might remember their previous release with Harpoon Brewery who they're working with again for their new spiked iced coffee and tea drinks. The first collaboration resulted in donut-inspired beer flavors like the Maple Crème Blonde Ale and Midnight American Porter not to mention the Blueberry Matcha IPA.

As for the new drinks, the buzz has already hit social media. One person Tweeted, "Dunkin' spiked [with] a lil bit of baileys is gonna go so hard this fall. [You] don't even know how hyped I am." Another person wrote, "I can't wait to see the egregiousness of my morning shit after slamming a 19.2 oz one of these on my way to work." Of course, we recommend enjoying these drinks responsibly so maybe wait until after your workday is done to crack one open.