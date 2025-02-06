Dunkin' Launches $6 Ben Affleck Meal Deal Ahead of Super Bowl Ad

The DunKings are back for Super Bowl LIX, and this year, two more Bostonians, a special $6 value meal, new drinks, and a Juicy Couture tracksuit are also part of the game-day excitement. This week, Dunkin' released a teaser promo starring Ben Affleck, his brother Casey, and Jeremy Strong. They also announced they were debuting a DunKings $6 Meal Deal. Here is everything you need to know about the Dunkin's Super Bowl happenings.

The New Teaser Is Hilarious

The first teaser has been released, which involves Succession star Strong "method acting" by emerging from a Dunkin' can of slimy coffee grounds. "What are you doing in there?" Ben asks Strong. "We're doing a Dunkin' Donuts commercial, right?" Strong replies covered in coffee and spitting out grounds. "I'm just trying to find the character," said "I think I found a way in. You're from Boston, I'm from Boston. Dunkin' is Boston. Boston is Paul Revere. One if by land, two if by sea. Red coats are coming." Ben responds, "You're an artist and I know what that's like, but how long is it going to take for the bean method?" Strong responds: "I mean, I'll be ready in like three hours," Strong says, leaning into his method acting reputation.

The DunKings $6 Meal Deal

The brand also launched The DunKings $6 Meal Deal. "Even all-day breakfast deserves a little star power, so this meal comes in a limited-edition band-inspired box fit for a DunKing or DunQueen," they wrote in a press release. The meal includes "a hearty Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich, crispy Hash Browns and a medium Hot (14 oz.) or Iced Coffee (24 oz)," all for $6. "It's a meal that delivers big value with Dunkin' classics that guests already love – whether to kick off the day or as a delicious afternoon pick-me-up."

There Are Also New Juicy Couture x Dunkin' Tracksuits

If that's not enough, they joined forces with Juicy Couture to design Dunkin' tracksuits. In the teaser, Ben and Casey where the DunKings version of the Juicy Couture x Dunkin' Tracksuit – an all-velour tracksuit with "signature bedazzled details, and peak Y2K nostalgia, this is the ultimate uniform for DunKings and DunQueens ready to suit up for what's ahead," explains Dunkin'. You can order it in pink or orange exclusively on DunkinGear.com. Juicy Couture's signature Bedazzled Hoodies retail for $128 and Bedazzled Track Pants, for $109. The pink version reads DunQueens on the jacket and instead of Juicy on the butt, Dunkin.

There Will Also Be Deals on Sabrina Carpenter's Viral "Espresso" Drink

But that's not all. Fans of Sabrina Carpenter will be able to order her Espresso-inspired drink, a medium Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso, for $3 after 12 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.

Here Is When the Actual Commercial Will Air

And, on the one-year anniversary of last year's DunKings commercial, they will debut their highly anticipated Super Bowl commercial. According to the brand, it will air at the start of the first commercial break of the big game. Until then, watch these epic Super Bowl commercials that have already dropped.