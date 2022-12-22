If it's comfort food you're looking for, Dunkin' will be a good place to go this winter, and not just because coffee and donuts are always comforting. The coffee chain just revealed that its Winter Menu—which hits stores on Dec. 28—will feature a handful of brand-new treats and drinks and the return of two fan-favorite menu items

For the winter season, Dunkin' is introducing one new drink to the menu, a Brown Butter Toffee Latte, and the return of its darkest roast coffee ever, Dunkin' Midnight. The Brown Butter Toffee Latte sounds delicate and nuanced, Dunkin' describes it as having "bold espresso and subtle brown butter and toffee flavor notes." Dunkin' Midnight roast has "notes of bittersweet chocolate and an intensely dark finish," and pairs perfectly with any sweet treat.

RELATED: 5 Coffee Chains With Bad Reputations That People (Secretly) Love

On the food side, Dunkin' has unveiled a new Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich—which will be served on toasted sourdough—and new Stuffed Biscuit Bites that consist of bacon, egg, and cheese encased in biscuit dough. Dunkin' Rewards members can try both free once during the month with another purchase.

Two fan favorites also return to the menu: a Brownie Batter Donut and the chain's beloved Sweet Black Pepper Bacon. The bacon can be enjoyed on its own as a protein-rich snack or in the Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Sandwich. The donut is a chocolatey, brownie batter-flavored buttercreme donut with chocolate icing and sprinkles— it will be available through Feb. 21.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dunkin' is also offering several new deals for the 2023 winter season, including the just-revealed, all-new Dunkin' Run, wherein customers can get a doughnut for $1 with the purchase of any coffee that's medium or larger.

That new promotion is positioned as a permanent fixture, whereas several other deals—available only to those signed up for the Dunkin' Rewards program—will run through the month of January. These offers, redeemable once per member, include a free medium iced coffee or a $2 medium latte (hot or cold) when a customer makes any other purchase.