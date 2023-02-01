Dunkin's New Spring Menu Just Leaked—And It Has Several Fun Surprises

Even though there's still snow on the ground, Dunkin' is already planning for a sunny spring with a new lineup of menu items. The menu, along with the specific deets of each beverage and morning treat, was leaked on TikTok and Reddit just a few days ago.

Rumor has it the new 2023 spring menu will launch on Feb. 22 and run through April 25. Plus, some exciting new bites and sips are coming to stores for the first time, including a unique breakfast food and a delicious cold brew flavor. And, while a few old seasonal items will be making a short appearance, there's one in particular, that is supposedly getting added to the permanent Dunkin' menu.

In terms of what's new, a recent Reddit post shared that Dunkin' has a new Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew planned, made with caramel chocolate syrup and topped with chocolate cold foam and cocoa caramel sprinkles. In addition, Dunkin' rewards members will have access to a special flavor option: Irish Creme Swirl. The flavor can be added to iced, hot, or frozen coffee beverages.

The spring menu also includes a savory and a sweet treat. An exciting addition will be the chain's brand-new breakfast tacos. Each flour tortilla taco will feature scrambled eggs, sweet corn, white cheddar cheese, and a drizzle of with lime crema with optional bacon crumbles. Then, for those who like to wake up to a sweeter morning, there's the new Carrot Cake Muffin which is topped with a drizzle of cream cheese frosting.

According to TikTok insider and Dunkin' Employee, Captain Dunkin (@fazatdunkin), the Mango Pineapple Refresher is also returning and it will be a part of the permanent menu. This is exciting news for fans who have dearly missed the Mango Pineapple Refresher which debuted in the summer of 2022. The Mango Pineapple Refresher will be coming out later than the rest of the spring menu and it is going to replace the Peach Passionfruit Refresher on March 22, says Captain Dunkin.

This new menu lineup is something delicious to look forward to, but, it's not all that's next for Dunkin'. The brand is celebrating Valentine's Day with hearts-galore, beginning on Feb. 1, according to a press release. The Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte and Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin' Refresher are V-Day classics making a comeback this year, but they're not alone. The chain's first-ever Member Exclusive beverage, the new Brownie Batter Signature Latte will join the two returning drinks.

Two donut treats will also join in on the romance. Dunkin's fan-favorite heart-shaped donuts are returning and a new Cupid's Choice Donut will be launching for the first time.