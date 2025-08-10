7 Trader Joe’s Meals Shoppers Say Take Zero Effort

Trader Joe’s is a goldmine of options for quick and easy dinners on days where you can’t or won’t cook. So many products are already pre-made and just need to be heated, and if actual cooking is needed it’s guaranteed to be fast and convenient. TJ’s fans love swapping tips on the best ways to have delicious meals without getting stressed and overworked—here are seven easy Trader Joe’s meals shoppers say take zero effort.

Finely Shredded Mexican Style Cheese Blend for a Quesadilla

One TJ’s fan recommends making a meal with the Finely Shredded Mexican Style Cheese Blend. “One of my favorite easy meals is a microwave quesadilla with an Ezekiel tortilla and light shredded Mexican cheese from TJ’s. You can add hot sauce or fillings directly to the tortilla and then microwave for about a minute. My favorite ‘fancy’ one is cheese, red onion, and avocado. So fast and just one plate to wash!” one shopper shared.

Beef Bulgogi

The Beef Bulgogi is a fan-favorite Trader Joe’s item. Fans recommend pairing it with the Flour Tortillas. “Frozen Beef bulgogi and peanut & crispy noodle salad wrapped in TJs handmade flour tortilla,” one shopper recommended.

Mandarin Orange Chicken

The Mandarin Orange Chicken is a quick, easy option for lunch or dinner. “Mandarin Orange chicken and the orange bag-vegetable fried rice-throw together in a pan and you’ve got easy cheap chinese food. If you do have the effort we cut up peppers and onions and cook those first,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese Log

The Fresh Mozzarella Cheese Log can be jazzed up to make a very satisfying meal, fans say. “Mozzarella log (soft mozzarella pre-sliced) heirloom tomato sliced thick, basil, drizzle TJ balsamic glaze, beautiful meal, no cooking. I make it on a paper towel, minimal mess,” one shopper shared.

Scallion Pancakes (Pajeon)

Trader Joe’s Pajeon Pancakes are delicious and versatile. “Nuke for around a minute or until defrosted, toss in the toaster oven on dark until crispy on the edges (around 5 minutes). (Alternatively, fry up in a nonstick skillet.) Then in a small nonstick skillet, heat up some oil or butter and fry 1 or 2 eggs. By about the time the eggs are done, the pancakes will be as well. Serve with TJ’s sweet chili sauce mixed with sriracha. Everything is done in like 6 minutes, around 10 if you use a skillet or don’t have a toaster oven. So good,” one customer recommended.



Chicken Gyoza Potstickers

The Chicken Gyoza Potstickers make a perfect quick meal option. “My lazy TJs meal is the frozen pot stickers, any frozen mixed veggies, and the miso ginger broth in a pot to make a soup. I will also sometimes throw in some of their frozen rice to bulk it out, and sometimes a little of the yellow Thai curry sauce for a different flavor,” one Redditor shared.

Maître Pierre Tarte d’ Alsace

I can personally vouch for the Maître Pierre Tarte d’ Alsace as one of the most simple, convenient, yet delicious items at Trader Joe’s. “The ham & onion tarte that’s supposed to be an appetizer or whatever. I just treat that thing like a pizza. Throw it in my toaster oven at 450 for 15 minutes and it’s perfect every time. Serve alongside salad or other veggie if you’re so inclined,” one shopper said.