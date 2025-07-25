7 Best Trader Joe’s Items With Cult Followings

Since Trader Joe’s opened in California in 1967, the grocery store has maintained cult-like status with foodies. I have been shopping there since I was a kid, and I continue buying some of the same items repeatedly. I am not alone. Some items are so popular that they have single-handedly achieved cult-like followings. Here are the seven best and most talked-about items in the store that workers can’t keep in stock.

Chili Lime Rollers

Chili Lime Rollers are one of the most popular snacks at Trader Joe’s. “People literally fall apart when they’re out of stock,” one employee says. “The hardest thing for me to keep stocked. The shelves are shallow af. I can fit two cases on it and I go to lunch and it’s close to empty when I get back on an sat/sun,” another says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings

One of my favorite items is also wildly popular with shoppers. “The soup dumplings,” one says. According to those who work at Trader Joe’s, they are an employee favorite as well. “So many of my coworkers eat this on their lunch break on a daily basis,” another adds. All you have to do is nuke them in the microwave, and they taste better than many soup dumplings I have ordered at restaurants.

Hash Browns

If you like fast food hash browns, don’t sleep on the Trader Joe’s version in the freezer section. “I think the hash browns are a hell of a deal if you consider that a single McDonald’s hash brown is $2.59,” one shopper says. I cook mine in the air fryer, and they honestly upgrade any breakfast.

Unexpected Cheddar

“UNEXPECTED CHEDDAR!!” is a crowd-pleaser according to multiple Reddit feeds. The $3.99 item looks like an aged Cheddar. “At first bite, it tastes like an aged Cheddar. And then something entirely unexpected happens. The smooth creaminess of the Cheddar gives way to a tangy flavor and slightly crumbly texture, a subtle hint of salt crystallization is discovered, and it begins to taste like an aged Parmesan. Unexpected indeed!” writes the store about the made-in-Wisconsin dairy product.

Cheddar Rockets

Over in the snack aisle, the Trader Joe’s version of goldfish has been popular forever. “Cheddar Rockets!!!! Think of Pepperidge farms, goldfish better and in a bigger box,” one person says.

Greeting Cards

While not a food item, Trader Joe’s greeting cards are an insider secret. “Stock up on cards at only $1 each. I would not buy any frozen food with a 2 hour drive but any other category would be great. Get a couple of kringles that you can slice up, freeze and air fry individually when you need a sweet treat. Just about any kind of snack, candy or beverage you can’t go wrong,” one shopper notes. “Their cards are so cute! Cheaper than the dollar store,” adds another.

All the Indian Food

Trader Joe’s nails it with ethnic food, particularly its Indian offerings ranging from pantry items to freezer finds. “The Indian meals, especially if you dont have an Indian restaurant nearby. I combine the paneer tikka masala with chicken tikka masala in one pot. I add extra chicken. I also use the garlic naan for a pizza base,” one says.