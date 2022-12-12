Having a fuller, well-defined chest can give you an attractively strapping appearance. However, some individuals develop what's called "man boobs," and it may result in a bit of self-consciousness when it comes to their upper body. In that case, there are certain things that you can do in order to tone and strengthen the area. If you're wondering how to eliminate your man boobs, we have five trainer-backed dumbbell exercises that work.

With that in mind, you'll definitely want to check out the following exercises from Mark Bohannon, certified personal trainer and senior vice president of North American operations for Ultimate Performance, who provides us with the following dumbbell exercises that will help you trim any unhealthy fat and build muscle in your chest.

"Working out with dumbbells (DBs) is a great way to maximize your chest workouts. You will get a greater range of motion with DBs, allowing you to get a full stretch which is key to building bigger pecs and fighting off man boobs," Bohannon says. "Another key benefit is DBs allow you to develop balanced muscle and strength, as you are performing each exercise with the same amount of weight in each hand."

Bohannon also notes, "Anybody who is looking to eliminate their man boobs should add these five exercises into their weekly workout regimen." So if you're ready, let's jump on these moves right away to eliminate your man boobs. And next up, don't miss 5 Everyday Habits To Get Rid of Your 'Moobs' After 50, Expert Says.

1 Flat Dumbbell Chest Press

Let's start with the flat dumbbell chest press. "This should be a staple exercise in any workout aimed at targeting the muscles of the chest," Bohannon tells us, adding, "With the angle of the bench being flat, it mainly targets the mid-muscle fibers of the pecs."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

So, grab a dumbbell in each hand before you lie down on a bench. Extend your arms out on either side with your palms facing inward and toward each other. When you're ready, you can perform the press by positioning the weights above your shoulders and extending your arms up until your elbows are straight. Then, bring the weights back down to complete the movement.

"Pro tip: Do not touch the dumbbells together at the top of the exercise, as this will take some of the tension away from the chest muscles," Bohannon says. He also suggests keeping a tempo that involves three seconds down and one second up. Complete three sets of eight to 10 reps.

2 Incline Dumbbell Chest Press

Bohannon describes the incline dumbbell chest press as "a great variation of the dumbbell chest press exercise and with a slight angle in the bench this will now target the upper fibers of the pecs."

To begin, lie down on a bench, but this time, keep yourself at a 45-degree angle. Still holding your dumbbells, put them back into a position so that your palms are facing each other. Start with the weights by your shoulders before extending your arms out in front of you.

"Pro tip: Keep the shoulder blades pinned back into the bench when pressing the dumbbells," Bohannon says. He also recommends the three-seconds-down and one-second-up tempo. Complete three sets of eight to 10 reps.

3 Dumbbell Chest Fly

Now it's time for the dumbbell chest fly, which Bohannon says is an excellent way to bring your pecs around a full range of motion while maximizing your chest exercises.

Get flat on your back with a dumbbell in each hand. However, instead of starting with your arms down in order to lift them up, you're going to do the opposite. Hold your arms straight up above you. Then, bring your arms down and out to the sides while keeping them straight. Bohannon suggests that you lower both dumbbells in a semi-circle to each side, going down as far as comfortably possible. Once you're through, lift your arms back up into the starting position using your pec muscles.

"Pro tip: Use a slow and controlled tempo with this exercise focusing on the movement coming from the pec muscles," Bohannon says. Aim for a tempo of three seconds down and one second up, and complete three sets of eight to 10 reps.

4 Incline Dumbbell Crush Press

"A key part of working out with dumbbells is to maximize tension on the muscle to gain the most benefit from the workout," Bohannon tells Eat This, Not That! He recommends tackling a few incline dumbbell presses for an awesome workout; doing so will help you really feel muscle tension as you do the exercise.

Lie on the bench at a 30-degree angle. Keeping a dumbbell in each hand, raise both up until they're out in front of your chest. Keep your arms straight and extended so that the weights are close to each other as you hold them. Next, press the dumbbells together before pulling them in toward your chest and bending your elbows. Once you've pulled them fully in, reverse the direction, and push them back out until you're in the starting position.

Bohannon adds, "Reset your squeeze at the start of every rep to ensure you are getting maximum tension on the pec muscles." Keep a tempo of three seconds down and one second up. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

5 Dumbbell Pushups

Finally, Bohannon suggests dumbbell pushups to better your range of motion. On top of that, let's be honest: You'll likely look super cool once you get the hang of performing them!

Position yourself on the floor as you would do a normal pushup. However, instead of placing your hands directly on the floor, hold a dumbbell in either hand, and place the weights on the floor. Be sure to keep your palms facing each other and your elbows out. Now, simply perform pushups while you keep your body braced.

For this exercise, your tempo should be two seconds down and one second up. Do as many reps as you can, but be sure to maintain solid form. Complete three sets.