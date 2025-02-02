If You Can Do These 6 Push-Up Variations, Your Upper Body Strength Is Elite

Push-ups are one of the best bodyweight exercises for building upper body strength, but if you can master these six advanced push-up variations, you're on an elite level. These next-level push-ups target your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core while improving overall stability and athletic performance.

Each variation is designed to push your limits, whether you want to build explosive power, increase resistance, or develop unilateral strength. If you can complete all six, you're in rare company regarding upper body strength and endurance.

Before jumping in, let's ensure you have the foundation to tackle these challenging push-up progressions.

How to Build Strength for These Push-Up Variations

Not everyone can jump straight into advanced push-ups, and that's okay. If you're working toward these variations, follow these key progressions and accessory exercises to build the necessary strength, stability, and mobility.

1. Strength Progressions

Incline Push-Ups: To reduce difficulty, perform push-ups with your hands elevated on a bench or box.

Negative Push-Ups: Lower yourself as slowly as possible to build eccentric strength.

Banded-Assisted Push-Ups: Loop a resistance band around a pull-up bar and under your chest for support.

2. Accessory Exercises

Triceps Dips: Strengthens lockout power for diamond and clap push-ups.

Plank to Push-Up: Develops core and shoulder stability.

Develops core and shoulder stability. Explosive Medicine Ball Throws: Trains fast-twitch muscle fibers for plyometric (clap) push-ups.

3. Core & Shoulder Stability

Hollow Body Hold: Builds midline control, essential for maintaining push-up form.

Builds midline control, essential for maintaining push-up form. Single-Arm Planks: Prepares the body for unilateral push-ups like the archer variation.

Master these foundations, and you'll be on your way to dominating these elite push-ups.

The Best Push-Up Variations

Here they are—the best push-up variations to develop elite strength and performance.

Variation: Weighted Push-Up

Why:

Adding external weight turns the push-up into a resistance-loaded movement, mimicking the benefits of a bench press while requiring full-body stability. This variation builds serious strength in the chest, shoulders, and triceps.

How:

Set up a weight plate or weighted vest on your back. Ensure it's centered. Get into a standard push-up position with hands slightly wider than shoulder-width. Brace your core and keep your body in a straight line from head to heels. Lower yourself slowly until your chest nearly touches the ground. Press back up explosively to the starting position.

Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 5 sets of 6 to 12 reps (adjust weight to match strength level).

Variation: Diamond Push-Up

Why:

This push-up emphasizes the triceps and inner chest, making it an excellent choice for arm definition and lockout strength.

How:

Position your hands together under your chest, forming a diamond shape with your thumbs and index fingers. Straighten your legs straight behind you in a plank position. Lower your chest directly over your hands, keeping elbows close to your sides. Push back up to the starting position without letting your elbows flare out.

Sets and Reps: Complete 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Variation 3: TRX Push-Up

Why:

The instability of the TRX forces your core, shoulders, and stabilizing muscles to work harder, improving control and joint stability.

How:

Adjust the TRX straps to a mid-length position. Grip the handles and straighten your body into a push-up position, keeping your feet on the floor. Squeeze your core and lower your chest slowly, maintaining tension in the straps. Press back up with control.

Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Variation: Archer Push-Up

Why:

This variation mimics a single-arm push-up by shifting most of your weight onto one arm, improving unilateral strength and control.

How:

Start in a wide-hand push-up position. Lower your chest toward your left arm Keep Your right arm extended straight to the side. Push back up, keeping control and maintaining core stability. Alternate sides with each rep.

Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps per side.

Variation: Clap Push-Up

Why:

This explosive movement develops upper body power, speed, and fast-twitch muscle fiber activation—key for athletic performance.

How:

Start in a standard push-up position. Lower yourself quickly towards the ground. Explosively push off the ground. Clap your hands together before landing softly with bent elbows. Absorb the impact and immediately lower into the next rep.

Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 5 sets of 3 to 5 reps.

Variation: Spiderman Push-Up

Why:

This push-up engages the obliques and improves total-body coordination by incorporating a knee-to-elbow movement.

How:

Assume a push-up position with hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body while bringing one knee toward your elbow. Push back up while returning your leg to the starting position. Alternate legs with each rep.

Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.