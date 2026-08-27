If You Can Complete These 4 Exercises Without Stopping After 60, Your Endurance Is Exceptional

One of the best ways to assess your physical fitness is through your endurance.

Your 60s is a smart time to reevaluate your physical fitness. We all naturally start to lose muscle mass as early as our 30s, and that loss can speed up as we get older, making it crucial to maintain strength during this phase of life. One of the best ways to assess your fitness is through your endurance. This is your body’s ability to perform an exercise or a physical task for a certain length of time without feeling overly fatigued.

We spoke with Josh York, Founder & CEO, GYMGUYZ, the world’s largest in-home and on-site personal training company, to learn an easy way to test your endurance. If you can complete these four exercises without stopping after 60, your endurance is deemed “exceptional.”

“To me, exceptional endurance after 60 means having something left in the tank. You should be able to climb a flight of stairs, carry groceries into the house, or spend time on your feet without feeling completely wiped out afterward. That ability makes it easier to stay active and independent,” York explains. “You don’t need complicated exercises to get a good sense of someone’s endurance. These four movements engage most of the body and show whether a person can continue moving with control once fatigue starts to set in. They can also be adjusted based on the person’s current fitness level.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sit-to-Stand

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair with your feet placed on the floor under your knees. Cross your arms in front of your chest. Brace your core and lean forward slightly. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control as you slowly sit back down. Perform 20 chair sit-to-stands without using your arms.

Step-Up

Begin by standing tall, facing a 6- to 8-inch step. Place your left foot firmly onto the surface, keeping your core engaged and chest tall. Press through your left heel to lift your body until your left leg is straight and you’re standing on the surface. Use control to lower back to the start position. Perform 40 alternating step-ups.

Incline Pushups

Begin facing a stable surface like a counter. Place your hands just outside your chest on the surface. Walk your legs back so you’re at a straight incline from your head to your heels. Keep your legs together and rise onto the balls of your feet. Engage your core and keep your gaze forward. Bend your elbows to lower your body until your chest lines up with your elbows. Return back to straight arms. Perform 15 to 20 reps.

Loaded Carry