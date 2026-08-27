5 Morning Exercises That Trim Upper Arms Faster Than Gym Machines After 65

Rise and shine—and get ready to sculpt your arms.

It’s time to rise, shine, and embrace a brand-new day. The early morning is a great time to focus on sculpting strong, toned arms—and we’re here to help you get started. Kicking the day off with exercise can boost your mood, rev up your metabolism, and set you up for success. For some individuals, this means heading to the gym. But we spoke with Greg Loomis, USA Boxing Certified Coach, Amateur Fighter at OG Boxing, to learn how you can achieve meaningful results right at home. Below, Loomis shares five morning exercises that can define your upper arms quicker than gym machines after 65.

“Machines are fine, but they guide the movement for you. These exercises make different muscles work together and are closer to the movements you actually use in everyday life,” explains Loomis. “Carrying groceries, lifting things, reaching overhead, pushing yourself out of a chair and doing normal things around the house all become easier when you maintain your upper-body strength.”

Dumbbell Floor Pick-up To Overhead Press

“This exercise works the arms and shoulders while practicing picking something up and lifting it overhead,” Loomis tells us.

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Place a dumbbell on the floor in front of you. Hinge at the hips and bend your knees to pick up the weight with your right hand. Stand up tall, bringing the weight to shoulder level. Then, press the weight straight overhead until your arm is completely extended. Lower the dumbbell to shoulder height. Hinge down to return the weight to the ground. Repeat on the other side. Perform 20 reps.

Alternating Single-Arm Upright Row

This exercise works the upper arms, shoulders, traps, and grip.

Begin by placing one dumbbell on the ground between your feet. Pick it up with one hand, rowing it straight up toward your chin, bringing your elbow up high as the weight reaches chin level. Use control to lower it back to the ground. Switch sides. Perform 10 reps on each side.

Loaded Suitcase Squat

“This exercise builds leg strength while also working the shoulders, traps, forearms and grip. It’s a good exercise for making everyday things like carrying groceries or bags easier,” Loomis notes.

Begin standing tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides like you’re carrying two suitcases. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to rise back up to standing. Perform 20 squats.

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Dumbbell Curl To Overhead Press

“This works the biceps and shoulders and helps build strength for lifting and reaching,” Loomis says.

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing forward. Curl the dumbbells up toward your shoulders. Rotate your palms forward. Then, press the weights overhead, straightening your arms. Use control to lower the dumbbells back to shoulder height. Reverse the curl. Perform 20 reps.

Standing Tricep Kickbacks

“This exercise works the triceps and helps with everyday pushing movements,” Loomis says.