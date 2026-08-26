If You Can Do These 5 Balance Exercises After 55, You’re in Good Shape

As you age, balance training is essential.

As you age, your balance deserves even more TLC—and your legs aren’t the only part of the equation. Your brain, muscles, and sensory systems team up to keep you stable on your own two feet. Your eyes provide spatial awareness; your inner ear’s vestibular system detects head movement, rotation, and position changes; and your muscles and joints provide key insights into your body’s movement. It’s one big party, and your brain is the overall coordinator. It’s a delicate operation—and one that requires maintenance.

We spoke with Rosalind (Roz) Frydberg, Group Fitness Instructor and ARORA Class Lead at Life Time, to learn how you can test your stability and balance. Frydberg shares five productive balance exercises you can do after 55 to learn if you’re in good shape.

“Balance is the overall ability to control your body’s position and maintain equilibrium. At the same time, stability is a specific aspect of balance that focuses on maintaining a steady position in the face of external forces or disturbances. Both balance and stability are crucial for performing daily activities, preventing falls, and ensuring long-term physical fitness and well-being,” explains Frydberg. “If someone over 55 can confidently perform tasks such as standing on one leg for 30 seconds, maintaining a tandem stance, and rising from a chair or the floor with control, they are demonstrating many of the physical qualities associated with healthy aging, independence, and a lower risk of falls.”

Sit-To-Stand With a Circle Resistance Band

“This movement engages your core and glutes while challenging your balance,” Frydberg says.

Place a circle resistance band around your ankles. Sit tall on a chair with your feet flat on the floor in front of you. Engage your glutes. Stand straight up. Use control to sit back down without rocking backward.

Side Stepping With a Circle Resistance Band

Begin by placing a resistance band around your ankles. Slightly bend your knees and step sideways, keeping your movement controlled. Repeat in the opposite direction. Perform 4 rounds of 10 reps per side. To progress, step laterally in a straight line for 4 steps in one direction and then 4 steps in the other direction. Repeat 8 times.

Pilates With a Soft Ball and Calf Raises

Stand tall, holding a soft Pilates ball straight out in front of you with one hand. Using your pinky and thumb, apply light pressure to the ball. Release, then press the ball between your ring finger and thumb. As you roll through this sequence—moving from the ring finger to the middle finger then the index finger—start doing calf raises. Reverse the finger sequence as you continue to rise onto the balls of your feet and lower. Perform 5 rounds.

Broomstick With Heel Lifts

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Hold a broomstick or bar vertically in front of you with both hands. Brace your core. Slowly raise the bar upward, keeping it vertical. At the same time, lift your heels off the ground and rise onto the balls of your feet. Lower your heels as you bring the bar back down. Continue for 1 minute.

Broomstick With Leg Push-Backs and Calf Raises

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