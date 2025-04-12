7 Foods That Secretly Wreck Your Sleep, According to a Nutritionist

Getting a good night's sleep is essential for staying healthy, yet many of us unknowingly sabotage our rest with the foods we eat throughout the day. Certain foods may seem harmless on the outside, but they can have a serious impact on your sleep quality and make it challenging to fall or stay asleep.

Fortunately, ETNT has you covered. We chatted with nutrition expert Melissa Mitri, RD, a registered dietitian with Melissa Mitri Nutrition, who identifies the seven most common foods that secretly disrupt your sleep and how to make smarter choices that support better rest. So before you reach for that late-night snack or sip your afternoon coffee, it's time to rethink how your diet might be influencing your sleep cycle. Read on to uncover which foods might be wreaking havoc on your sleep—and what you can do about it.

Caffeine

Caffeine is an obvious sleep disruptor, but it's not just found in coffee. "Anything containing caffeine can act as a stimulant that blocks adenosine, a chemical that promotes sleep," Mitri explains. "This can make it harder to fall asleep, delay the timing of your internal clock, and reduce your total sleep time."

According to a 2023 meta-analysis in Sleep Medicine Reviews, drinking caffeine can reduce total sleep time by 45 minutes and lower sleep quality by seven percent. The study found that caffeine caused an extra nine minutes to fall asleep and caused 12 more minutes of wakefulness after initially falling asleep.

"Some people are more sensitive to caffeine, especially as they age," Mitri says. She recommends stopping caffeine consumption at least eight hours before bed to ensure you're not impacting sleep quality. Also, keep track of hidden caffeine sources (e.g., sodas, chocolate, energy drinks) throughout the day to help prevent unwanted interruptions to your sleep cycle.

Sugary Foods and Drinks

While you might crave something sweet after dinner, that sugary snack could be causing more harm than good. Research has shown a direct connection between increased sugar consumption and poor sleep quality. "One study found that a high intake of sugary foods and drinks is associated with shorter sleep duration," Mitri says.

Additionally, sugar may trigger blood sugar fluctuations while you sleep. "Consuming too much sugar can cause blood sugar to spike in the middle of the night, especially when consumed close to bedtime," Mitri explains. "This can increase the likelihood of waking up during the night due to these blood sugar fluctuations that make you more alert and raise cortisol levels—the "fight-or-flight" hormone that charges you into action."

Alcohol

It's no secret that alcohol can make you feel sleepy, but its effects on your sleep quality tell a different story. While a glass of wine might make you feel relaxed, studies show that alcohol disrupts your sleep once the initial sedative effects wear off. "Even though alcohol may help you fall asleep faster, it can lead to fragmented sleep," Mitri says.

A recent review published in Maturitas found that alcohol can worsen sleep for women, especially those going through perimenopause or menopause. Mitri adds, "Any level of alcohol consumption can increase night sweats and cause anxious thoughts, which severely affect sleep quality."

Spicy Foods

Your late-night craving for spicy food may be a double-edged sword, as the Sleep Foundation says these foods can cause digestive issues that hinder your ability to get restful sleep. "Some people who struggle with acid reflux find that spicy or acidic food, while seemingly healthy, can disrupt sleep and increase symptoms," Mitri explains. "Additionally, those living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) may need to avoid overly fibrous foods in the evening, as these foods can exacerbate digestive symptoms."

Fatty Foods

Heavy, greasy foods are notoriously tough on digestion. When you eat them before bed, they can cause you to feel uncomfortable and restless throughout the night. Research suggests that foods high in fat, like fried foods or fatty cuts of meat, take longer to digest, which can cause bloating and discomfort when you lie down. Mitri tells us, "Eating a large, fatty meal close to bedtime can delay stomach emptying and keep you from falling asleep easily."

Highly Processed Foods

While we often associate processed foods with weight gain and poor health, their impact on sleep is another major issue. According to a 2023 meta-analysis in Nutrition, highly processed foods are laden with excess sugar, unhealthy fats, and artificial ingredients that can disturb your body's natural sleep rhythms.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Energy Bars and Pre-Workout Snacks

Energy bars and pre-workout snacks are often touted as healthy options for a quick energy boost, but many of these foods contain hidden sources of caffeine, sugar, and stimulants that can wreak havoc on your sleep. "Hidden sources of caffeine, like in chocolate or certain energy bars, can disrupt your sleep without you realizing it," Mitri cautions. "Even small amounts of caffeine or sugar eaten late in the day can make it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep, so it's important to track your intake and determine what may be impacting your sleep.

How to Choose Foods That Support Better Sleep

If you're tired of counting sheep, some foods can naturally enhance your sleep quality. According to Mitri, serotonin-rich foods like kiwi, eggs, and turkey can help you sleep better by promoting serotonin production. Additionally, studies have found foods rich in magnesium like almonds and leafy greens can help calm your nervous system and prepare your body for rest.

When those evening cravings strike, ditch the sugary, fatty foods and opt for a nutritious snack about one hour before bed. A handful of almonds or a small bowl of Greek yogurt with berries can provide the right balance of nutrients to support a restful night's sleep.