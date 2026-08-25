The 6 Best Exercises for Men to Stay Lean and Strong After 60

A workout a day could keep the doctor away!

Having a regular workout routine is wise to maintain muscle and stay fit as you age. It’s one of the best things you can do to improve your health and overall well-being. Aging brings on many bodily changes, including the natural loss of lean muscle and bone density, a slower metabolism, compromised balance, and the risk of chronic disease. Basically, a workout a day could keep the doctor away!

We wanted to simplify a routine for convenience and spoke with Dr. A. Brion Gardner, MD, Sports Medicine Physician and Board-Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics. Dr. Gardner shares six exercises men can do to stay lean and strong after 60.

“These exercises are essential for men over 60 because they help combat the natural loss of muscle mass and strength that comes with aging. Maintaining strength helps delay deconditioning, allowing you to continue doing everyday activities like walking, climbing stairs, carrying groceries and getting up from a chair with greater ease,” Dr. Gardner tells us. “Strength training also conditions your body to keep up with the activities you enjoy as they begin to require more effort with age. By consistently challenging major muscle groups and movement patterns, men can maintain strength, mobility and independence while staying active and lean well into their sixties and beyond.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shoulder Blade Squeezes

This exercise helps support good posture and expands the lungs.

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair, arms relaxed at your sides and feet hip-width apart on the floor. Draw your shoulder blades back and toward each other. Hold the squeeze for 3 seconds before releasing. Repeat 10 times.

Abdomen Pulses

Abdomen pulses help you achieve a strong, stable core, which supports the spine.

Begin sitting or standing tall with a neutral spine. Relax your shoulders and take a deep breath in. As you breathe out, gently draw your belly button in toward your spine. Hold the contraction for 5 seconds. Release. Repeat 10 times.

Leg Lifts

Begin standing tall. Lift your left leg straight out in front of you while keeping your core tight. Count to 10 as you hold the position. Lower slowly. Repeat 5 to 10 times on each leg.

Sit-to-Stand

The sit-to-stand is a great exercise for your hip and thigh muscles. The slower you sit back down, the more resistance you’re placing on those muscles.

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair with your feet under your knees. Lean forward slightly. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to slowly sit back down. Repeat 10 times.

Front And Back Steps

This exercise improves agility, balance, and coordination.

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Cross your right foot in front of your left, stepping across your body. Return your right foot to the start position. Then, cross your right foot behind your left foot. Return to the start position. Repeat this sequence with your left foot. Perform 5 sets of 10 reps per leg.

Side Walking

Side walking fires up the hip muscles and the sides of your pelvis.