5 Simple Exercises That Restore Leg Strength Faster Than Squats After 65

Build a strong, stable lower body by adding these simple moves to your workouts.

Your mid-60s can be an exceptionally fun time in life. You may be looking at retirement and taking time to do the things you enjoy most in life. But first and foremost, there’s something that needs to be at the top of your to-do list, and that’s building leg strength. Whether your future goal in life is to play more golf or pickleball, travel the world and sightsee, or explore new trails for walks or runs, you’ll need strong legs for all of them.

We spoke with Domenic Angelino, MS, MPH, CSCS, CPT, Chief Exercise Scientist at FitCraft, to learn five simple exercises that can help restore leg strength faster than squats after 65.

Romanian Deadlifts

“In addition to building your back muscles, Romanian deadlifts also build the muscles on the back of your thighs, your hamstrings, much more directly than squats can. They also train your glutes, the muscles of your butt. Altogether, they target important parts of your lower body while also strengthening your core through the way they involve your lower back muscles,” Angelino tells us.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand. (Use light weights as you work on mastering your form.) Bend your knees slightly and hold the weights in front of your thighs. Press your hips back as you lower the dumbbells down your leg. Maintain a straight back as you do so. Squeeze your glutes to return to the start position.

Dumbbell Step-Ups

“Step-ups are great at building your quadriceps and glute muscles in a way that translates to activities that matter in your daily life. It’s essentially like climbing the stairs on hard mode, which makes it way easier to tackle stairs in your daily life,” Angelino explains.

Begin by standing tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand and facing a low step or workout bench. Place your left foot firmly onto the surface, keeping your core engaged and chest tall. Press through your left heel to lift your body until your left leg is straight and you’re standing on the surface. Use control to lower back to the start position. Repeat on the other side.

RELATED: 4 Standing Moves That Keep You Strong Over 60, Say Trainers6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lateral Step-Ups

“This version of the step-up is better at involving muscles in your body that act in the frontal plane of motion. These are muscles that help your legs and hips move side to side, rather than forward and back,” Angelino notes.

Stand beside a step or low platform, holding an optional dumbbell or kettlebell. Step up and across the surface laterally, leading with one leg. Maintain a tall posture and braced core. Use control to lower.

Standing Side Leg Raises

“This exercise is helpful because it lets you train your hip abductor muscles, like the sides of your butt, while also working on your balance. As you age, balance is something that’s helpful to build alongside leg strength. It essentially allows you to use the strength you build more safely and effectively in real-world environments,” Angelino tells us.

Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and hands on your hips or holding onto a sturdy chair for support. Activate your core and shift your weight onto your left leg. Keep your right leg straight, and toes pointed forward as you lift it out to the side as high as you’re comfortably able to. Hold at the top for a moment before lowering. Repeat on the other side.

Dumbbell Toe-Elevated Calf Raises

“Elevating the toes lets you bring your calves through a fuller range of motion, increasing the time they spend under tension during each repetition,” Angelino explains.