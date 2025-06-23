 Skip to content

Faith Hill’s 4 Daily Habits To Stay Fit, Toned & Ageless After 50

The country music star is a big fan of the Tracy Anderson Method.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on June 23, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Faith Hill has always looked top-notch, just like her music. In addition to consistently working out, the 57-year-old country singer maintains a healthy, well-balanced diet and stays hydrated. We looked into the four habits she swears by to stay fit, toned, and ageless after 50.

She’s a Fan of the Tracy Anderson Method

Tracy Anderson arrives for the The Daily Front Row 5th Annual Fashion LA Awards on March 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CA
Shutterstock

While some days are easier than others for Faith to get motivated to work out, she enjoys the Tracy Anderson Method.

“I don’t get bored as easily because of all the movement involved in her program,” Faith shared with Fitness magazine, via Livestrong.

She also shared with Self, via Hello!, “[Exercise] has such a positive impact on my day. I have more energy throughout the day and feel better overall.”

Denise Austin’s 5 Habits to Tackle Stubborn Belly Fat

She Eats a Lot of Protein and Kale

fresh basket of kale
Shutterstock

Faith doesn’t follow a strict diet, per se, but she does consume plenty of lean protein.

“I don’t diet but I do watch what I eat,” the celeb told Self. “For lunch, I usually have a Greek salad with grilled chicken. I love salads for lunch. It’s light, delicious and good for you. I vary the protein and sometimes use salmon instead of chicken.”

Faith also revealed to New Beauty, via Livestrong, that she loves eating kale, which is packed with nutrients. “I’m lucky because I’m one of those people who actually loves kale. Growing up, my parents had a garden, and we would pick things straight off the vine, so I’ve always been a fan of ‘raw’ foods.”

She Stays Hydrated

Pouring Glass of Water
Shutterstock

Faith’s hydration game is strong. In fact, she makes sure to drink a lot of water every day.

The “Breathe” singer told Self, “I also try to drink 70 to 90 ounces of water a day. It is so good for you, inside and out.”

She also shared with New Beauty, “[Water] doesn’t just help with the hydration of the skin; it makes everything run. Water works! It’s a miracle product.”

Denise Austin’s 4 Tips To Tackle ‘Menopause Belly’ Fat

She Doesn’t Restrict Herself

Iced tea
Shutterstock

Faith likes her treats, just like the rest of us!

Even though the country music star follows a pretty clean diet, she doesn’t restrict herself and savors some of her favorite indulgences, like sweet tea, a milkshake from Steak ‘n Shake, and fudgy Coca-Cola cake, every now and then.

Faith previously said, “I love Mcdonald’s and I love Wendy’s, and I love Frosties, and chocolate—I love all that junk food.”

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// //
More in Mind + Body
  • Faith Hill at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2017 at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV

    Faith Hill's 4 Daily Habits To Stay Fit

  • Fit woman in pink top and black leggings holding side plank pose on yoga mat during an outdoor workout in forest surrounded by autumn leaves. If You Can Hold These 3 Planks, Your Core Strength Is Elite. Cover

    Hold These 3 Planks To Test Core Strength

  • If You Can Do This Kitchen Squat Test, Your Mobility Beats Most 30-Year-Olds. Beautiful mature senior woman at home, domestic life and leisure moments - 50-60 years old pretty female adult wearing sportswear eating healthy food after fitness workout. cover

    This 30-Second Squat Test Reveals Your Mobility

  • Stay Home Workout, Sport And Healthy Lifestyle. Profile side view of cheerful middle-aged woman doing forward walking lunges, exercising at home on yoga mat and looking at camera, free copy space

    5 Morning Moves That Melt Belly Fat Fast

  • Brooke Shields attends premiere by Apple Original Films "Spirited" at Alice Tully Hall in New York on November 7, 2022

    Brooke Shields’ 4 Muscle-Sculpting Moves at 60

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.