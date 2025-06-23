Faith Hill’s 4 Daily Habits To Stay Fit, Toned & Ageless After 50

Faith Hill has always looked top-notch, just like her music. In addition to consistently working out, the 57-year-old country singer maintains a healthy, well-balanced diet and stays hydrated. We looked into the four habits she swears by to stay fit, toned, and ageless after 50.

She’s a Fan of the Tracy Anderson Method

While some days are easier than others for Faith to get motivated to work out, she enjoys the Tracy Anderson Method.

“I don’t get bored as easily because of all the movement involved in her program,” Faith shared with Fitness magazine, via Livestrong.

She also shared with Self, via Hello!, “[Exercise] has such a positive impact on my day. I have more energy throughout the day and feel better overall.”

She Eats a Lot of Protein and Kale

Faith doesn’t follow a strict diet, per se, but she does consume plenty of lean protein.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“I don’t diet but I do watch what I eat,” the celeb told Self. “For lunch, I usually have a Greek salad with grilled chicken. I love salads for lunch. It’s light, delicious and good for you. I vary the protein and sometimes use salmon instead of chicken.”

Faith also revealed to New Beauty, via Livestrong, that she loves eating kale, which is packed with nutrients. “I’m lucky because I’m one of those people who actually loves kale. Growing up, my parents had a garden, and we would pick things straight off the vine, so I’ve always been a fan of ‘raw’ foods.”

She Stays Hydrated

Faith’s hydration game is strong. In fact, she makes sure to drink a lot of water every day.

The “Breathe” singer told Self, “I also try to drink 70 to 90 ounces of water a day. It is so good for you, inside and out.”

She also shared with New Beauty, “[Water] doesn’t just help with the hydration of the skin; it makes everything run. Water works! It’s a miracle product.”

She Doesn’t Restrict Herself

Faith likes her treats, just like the rest of us!

Even though the country music star follows a pretty clean diet, she doesn’t restrict herself and savors some of her favorite indulgences, like sweet tea, a milkshake from Steak ‘n Shake, and fudgy Coca-Cola cake, every now and then.

Faith previously said, “I love Mcdonald’s and I love Wendy’s, and I love Frosties, and chocolate—I love all that junk food.”