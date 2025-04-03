4 Family Restaurant Chains That Americans Have Stopped Visiting

There is something special about a family-friendly restaurant where you can bring children of all ages, knowing it will be fine. We're not talking of course about high-end places like Nobu where you will get the side eye for bringing a toddler to dinner, but casual eateries that are catered to families and designed to be a space where everyone can relax. McDonald's of course used to have those famous play spaces for kiddos to burn off some steam, but there were many other reliable spots where you knew you would be comfortable, the food would arrive quickly (very important when you have distracted and/or hangry children waiting), at a reasonable price. Sadly many of those chains are struggling to survive right now—here are 4 family restaurant chains Americans have stopped visiting.

IHOP

IHOP was once a fantastic place to take the family for a cheap meal in a comfortable environment—but the pancake chain has been struggling with low profits, closures, and financial strain for years now. The IHOP in Irvine, CA, closed down earlier this year after 32 years in business and the West Hollywood location also abruptly shuttered its doors, but there is hope on the horizon with news Dine Brands, which owns the chain, is opening 23 more dual-branded Applebee's/IHOP restaurants in 2025.

Denny's

Denny's is dealing with similar issues to IHOP, and plans to close down close to 180 restaurants by the end of 2025. Company shares are down 50% compared to a year ago, and the company is hoping shutting down locations too old to renovate (30 years +) and underperforming restaurants will help rejuvenate the brand and help the chain recover. New promotions are also being launched to help boost profits, like the Buy One Slam, Get One for $1 deal where guests can buy an Original Grand Slam or All-American Slam and get the second for a friend for just $1 until May 9.

The Best Low-Calorie Dinners at 15 Major Restaurant Chains

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is being beaten out by chains such as LongHorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse, with customers no longer seeing the fast-casual spot as value for money. CNN reports that while the stock for both LongHorn and TRH went up, Outback Steakhouse owner Bloomin' Brands' stock is down 70%. "I've heard it loud and clear coming from our restaurants: We need to make it simpler for our operators to execute all aspects of the guest and team member experience. We need to make fewer items but make those much better," Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Chief Executive Mike Spanos said in a recent earnings call.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Friendly's

Friendly's filed for bankruptcy in 2020 and has been in sharp decline ever since, shutting down 90% of its locations across the country. The chain famous for its ice cream used to be a firm family-favorite, with many customers having fond memories of visiting the restaurant when they were younger. "They have some great food and ice cream but like Dennys & IHOP most are sadly poorly managed," one Redditor said.