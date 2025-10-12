7 Best Family Restaurants Still Giving Huge Portions for Cheap

Going out to eat has never been cheap, but nowadays it’s more expensive than ever, with so many hidden charges and fees, it’s no wonder diners get frustrated. If you want to take the family out for a filling meal that’s actually good quality food, there are some great options that won’t cost the earth. Whether you’re craving a juicy steak or just want to take advantage of an all-you-can-eat buffet, these spots are the ones to visit. Here are seven family-friendly restaurants still giving delicious, large portions of food for low prices.

Chili’s

Chili’s is absolutely killing it with offers like the 3 For Me deal (one starter, one beverage, and one main) or the Triple Dipper. “Really good food for the price, very good value. Large choice of food to choose from. Staff super friendly and helpful,” one diner said.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse continues to offer up huge portions of food for highly competitive prices. “We ordered the family chicken tenders to go. The best! Worth every penny. Food was ready in 15 min. I asked for extra rolls and they gave me a box. Wow! Ty, Road House,” once diner raved.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel guests can expect huge plates of food for lower prices. “I love going to Cracker Barrel, always get your money’s worth,” one diner said. “My favorite is the grandpa platter with fried steak. Which comes with two eggs, fried apples, and a load of biscuits. We also tried the grandma sampler, comes with eggs, bacon, sausage and bacon.”

Golden Corral

Golden Corral’s all-you-can-eat buffet is the best bang for your buck you can get. “This is my family favorite spot to eat , you could eat until you can’t 😆,” one diner shared. “Love how everything is fresh and you find little of everything. Awesome and bomb place to breakfast Dinner and lunch in 10/10.”

Olive Garden

Whether you’re taking advantage of the Neverending Pasta Bowls or just ordering a regular meal, Olive Garden is a great spot to get real value for money. “I went here during lunch time to get the Never-Ending Soup, Salad, & Breadsticks. I also got the Strawberry Cream Cake for dessert. Everything was absolutely delicious,” one happy customer said.

Claim Jumper

Those lucky enough to live near a Claim Jumper know the portions are very generous. "Love the big portions. I just wish my tri tip was warmer. It was a little dry. But because they served korbel for the mimosas, I became delighted and enjoyed the rest of my food," one diner said.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is famous for offering fantastic value for money. “This place is amazing! I would recommend sitting outside if possible as its quite dark in there which is normal for their restaurants. Expect HUGE portions, I wouldn’t recommend getting a starter and a main as the starter is a main in itself!” one diner recommended.