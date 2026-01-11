7 Fast-Food Bacon Cheeseburgers Fans Say Are Loaded to the Max

Fans say these fast-food bacon cheeseburgers are massive, messy, and totally satisfying.

Picture this, you’re out running errands and hunger hits you, hard. You don’t always have the opportunity to sit down and spend a ton of time somewhere, so a quick chain with grab and go takeout options or a fast food joint is ideal. If you’re looking for something speedy, but still delicious that tastes high-quality and is packed with flavor, these are 7 fast food chains to get an incredible bacon cheeseburger quickly, according to fans.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Chili’s Grill & Bar has regularly received positive feedback about their food, and that includes their burgers you can pick up. “Bacon Rancher at Chili’s is the best restaurant burger I’ve ever had. I’ve eaten at specialty burger places all over, but haven’t found one burger that is consistently better. It’s good at every location I’ve tried it at,” a reviewer said. “I don’t think I’ve ever finished it in one sitting and it’s always good on reheat. The secret is the house made ranch.”

Wendy’s

Wendy’s has quite a few quality menu items as a quick fix for hunger, and their bacon cheeseburgers are among customer’s favorites. “I always preferred the number 4 combo from Wendy’s. Whatever they call the “big bacon classic” now is better than the baconator. To me, you need the veggies to balance the [heaviness] of meat and cheese,” a reviewer said. “That’s why I like Wendy’s, all toppings except for the premium ones like bacon or the LTO toppings are free,” another said.

Fuddruckers

Fuddruckers is alive and well, still serving incredible burgers to their customers. “Our Fuddruckers where I live in Canada is always stellar,” a commenter said. “Oh man, if I had a time machine and could only use it on fast casual burger restaurants, I’d go back to 2005, Fuddruckers, El Paso,” another person followed.

Red Robin

I’ve been a long-time fan of the Banzai burger at Red Robin with the teriyaki-glazed patty cheddar cheese and grilled pineapple, but honestly, any burger off of their menu is a hit. “Red Robin’s whisky river BBQ burger always slaps,” one commenter said. “Red Robin, 100 percent,” another said.

The Habit

Habit Burger & Grill was mentioned multiple times thanks to their juicy burgers like the BBQ Bacon Char Burger with cheese, among

others on the menu. “The Habit,” a reviewer on Reddit said. “Habit is my favorite. Super consistent and they always have the good seasonal sandwiches to try,” another stated

Buffalo Wild Wings

I never would’ve thought of Buffalo Wild Wings as a contender, but many say it’s the best when it comes to burgers. “For me, believe it or not, my best burger is at Buffalo Wild Wings,” a commenter said. “Hear me out… Buffalo Wild Wings All-American Burger. Please try it,” another suggested. “I had their [chili] hatch burger last week. First time eating [a] burger at BWW and I was impressed,” said a third, followed by more comments like “BWW’s burgers are shockingly good.”

Culver’s

At Culver’s, guests can add bacon to their deluxe burgers. “Those saying anything other than Culver’s have never had one,” one Reddit commenter said. Another simply wrote, “CULVER’S” on the Reddit thread, and there were plenty of others that echoed this, saying “Culver’s absolutely rivals traditional mom and pop custard & burger places. Best fast food burger by a wide margin.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e