What is even better than a nice, juicy cheeseburger? One that is topped with bacon. There is something so perfect about a bacon cheeseburger. After all, bacon makes everything taste better. But paired with a beef patty, melted cheese, a great bun, and crisp, fresh veggies, the smokey, salty, crispy goodness adds another flavor and texture dimension. Where can you get the tastiest in town? Here are 11 restaurant chains with the best bacon cheeseburgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin is famous for over-the-top bacon cheeseburgers piled high with toppings and bottomless fries. They take the Bacon Cheeseburger seriously, maintaining it “is loaded” with taste. “We start with a hot and juicy beef patty on a fluffy bun, add crispy hardwood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo as well as your choice of cheese. Don’t take this decision lightly – the cheese is what really makes this burger yours. You can go classic with American or Cheddar, add a little kick with Pepper Jack or opt for the savory flavor of Swiss. Or you can take that left turn at Albuquerque and go with something completely different but just as tasty: tangy Bleu Cheese crumbles.”

Five Guys

Five Guys serves juicy, customizable burgers with crispy bacon and hand-cut fries. “Fresh never frozen all beef patties, melty American cheese, and an assortment of top tier additions like savory grilled mushrooms and A1 sauce. What’s not to like?” writes a Redditor.

Whataburger

Over at Whataburger, the Bacon & Cheese Whataburger delivers classic flavor and big portions at a great price. “It rarely disappoints,” commented one Redditor. “That is. A. Tasty. Burger,” added another.

Culver’s

The Culver’s® Bacon Deluxe, $9.49, is famous for a reason. “We start with fresh, never frozen beef. Layer on two strips of crisp thick cut bacon, Wisconsin cheese, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, pickles, sweet red onion and our signature mayo. Then cap with a lightly buttered, toasted bun. It’s our ButterBurger® at its bacony best,” the midwest chain writes. “Their best burger,” writes a Redditor. ” Best fast food bacon in my opinion. Used to be Wendy’s but I think Culver’s surpassed it,” says another.

Habit Burger Grill

Over at the Habit, the Charburger with bacon and cheese brings a backyard-grilled taste with fresh toppings. “Bacon Burger from The Habit’s infinitely better than 5 Guys,” one Redditor claims. “Habit does make a very good one I would agree. Cooked fresh and a good size. I don’t think there are as many topping options as FG, but it is also less money,” says another Redditor.

Applebee’s

The Classic Bacon Cheeseburger at Applebee’s is a crowd-pleaser, an “juicy all-beef patty topped with two slices of American Cheese and two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon” and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a Brioche bun. The Whole Lotta Bacon Burger with Applewood-smoked bacon seared into a juicy all-beef patty and topped with three more slices of bacon, a tangy bacon sauce, and American cheese, is another option for true bacon lovers.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

The Bacon Cheeseburger at BJ’s features a half-pound patty, double cheese, and applewood-smoked bacon. “At BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, we have cultivated the finest ingredients to handcraft our delicious Bacon Cheeseburger. First, the beef patty is fire-grilled to your taste while the applewood smoked bacon starts to sizzle nearby. As the meat gets close to done, a premium parker house bun is prepared along with real cheddar cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and dill pickles. Tying everything together is BJ’s signature burger sauce,” the chain says.

Cheesecake Factory

Diners call the Bacon Bacon Cheeseburger “mouth-watering,” writes a Redditor. It charbroiled and covered in melted cheddar and American, crispy bacon and also thick-cut slow roasted smoked bacon, secret sauce, then lettuce, tomato, and onion. “I had this Bacon cheeseburger last Sunday…it was a great Sunday,” writes a diner.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box makes one of the best fast food bacon cheeseburgers, according to fans. “A lot of people sleep on the Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger from Jack in the Box. Consistently made well, balanced, the bacon actually adds to the flavor instead of becoming the only flavor, and if I like I can have two high-schools cafeteria tacos as a side (this may undermine any credibility I have but I genuinely love those things.) The consistency of my burger being well made might just be a fluke at the location closest to my house,” says a diner.

Carl’s Jr.

The Western Bacon Cheeseburger from Carl’s Jr. is another favorite of burger lovers. “Can’t go wrong with this one. Moved back east and miss them dearly,” one says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shake Shack

Another favorite is Shake Shack’s The SmokeShack burger, which pairs Niman Ranch bacon with melty cheese and ShackSauce on soft buns. “Shake Shack’s bacon is not only sustainably sourced but it adds a crispy and flavorful element to any burger,” the chain writes. “Smoke Shack slaps,” writes a Redditor.