7 Fast Food Burger Chains You’re About to See Everywhere

It’s not all doom and gloom for the fast food industry—despite customers not spending what they used to and several chains filing for bankruptcy or closing down locations, others are actually opening several new spots. These restaurants are beloved by customers who can’t get enough of what is essentially America’s favorite fast food—the humble burger. So which brands are accelerating growth-wise? Here are seven fast food burger chains that are bucking the trend and expanding instead of downsizing.

In-N-Out

West Coast staple In-N-Out is set to open seven new stores in 2025: Four in California (Indio, Modesto, Monrovia, and Sylmar), one in Surprise, Arizona, another in Brighton, Colorado, and one in Ridgefield, Washington, the first ever In-N-Out in that state. There are also rumors the California treasure may also expand into the East Coast, following a post from a fan account on X. “In-N-Out is building a distribution center in Tennessee, estimated to be completed in early 2026. In-N-Out will consider opening stores further east once it has a patty-making facility within 300 miles of any new restaurant. There’s hope for the East Coast.”

Shake Shack

Shake Shack plans to triple its unit count in 2025, as well as foray into Central America by opening 12 Shacks across the Panamanian market by 2035, with the first opening in 2026. “The biggest barrier to our ability to achieve 1,500 company-operated units is having enough people to run them,” said CEO Rob Lynch. “We can find the real estate. We can build the Shacks. We can build the supply chain capacity. What we really need are people that can effectively run our Shake Shacks.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Freddy’s

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers currently has more than 550 locations, and plans to reach 800 restaurants by 2026. “The success is a testament to our dedicated team and passionate network of franchisees who are committed to operating The Freddy’s Way and ensuring their restaurants promote our three core pillars – quality, hospitality and cleanliness,” said president & CEO Chris Dull.

Whataburger

Whataburger has a carefully planned approach to expansion, ensuring quality is never compromised. The chain is planning on opening eight new locations across North Carolina alone. “It’s very deliberate. We have a five-year growth plan. We review it every year. What’s next? And where can we have the best impact? Because No. 1, supply chain and the fresh-never-frozen beef is at the core of who we are,” CEO Debbie Stroud told QSR.

Culver’s

Fan-favorite restaurant Culver’s opened 53 locations in 2024, and shows no sign of slowing down with 55 restaurants planned for 2025. Fans of the chain love the high quality, excellent food on offer. Culvers Triple Bacon Deluxe is the best Fast Food burger to ever exist. It’s not even close. Not an argument. Not a discussion it’s the absolute best,” one Redditor said.

Jollibee

While technically a cult chicken spot, Jollibee just launched a fantastic new line of Angus burgers and is planning to bring its unique brand of Filipino deliciousness to 350 stores across the U.S. and Canada over the next few years. “Jollibee brings a special warmth and hospitality to the QSR landscape in North America – it’s a unique element that our brand is very proud of, and we are even more proud to provide that joyful dining experience that you won’t find anywhere else,” said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee.

McDonald’s

I know, you already see McDonald’s everywhere—but the chain is set to open 900 new locations in the U.S. by 2027, and plans to hire 375,000 new employees this summer. “Seventy years as a brand, and ten years into Archways to Opportunity, we’re reminded that one of the greatest impacts we can make is providing access to opportunity,” says Michael Gonda, Senior Vice President and Chief Impact Officer, North America.