11 Fast-Food Burgers Ranked From Worst to Best by Real Customers

Reddit’s burger lovers are loud and loyal and are always searching for the best hamburger in fast food land. A recent Reddit feed posed the question: What’s the best fast food burger? While taste is ultimately subjective, we combed through hundreds of comments to see which fast-food chains rise to the top, and which burgers aren’t cutting it according to people who eat them all. To make sense of the chaos, we used a ranking system based on three clear criteria: volume of praise, passion level, and flavor and quality mentions. We excluded mentions of local spots, international-only items, and fast-casual restaurants without drive-thrus. Here are 11 fast-food burgers ranked by real customers from worst to best.

McDonald’s Gets Blasted Except for the Big Mac

While McDonald’s is the world’s most famous fast food chain, the burgers aren’t quite as beloved as they once were. Many people slam the old school hamburger and cheeseburger for being too small and tasteless. “The only burger I like from there is the Big Mac, and honestly it’s just the Mac sauce,” said u/ToxicPorkChops.

In-N-Out Has Lovers and Loud Haters

While In-N-Out has a large cult following, many people maintain the SoCal burger joint doesn’t live up to the hype. Hailed for offering basic but delicious burgers, one person, u/TopicSlight8888, called them “boring” while another suggested there are lots of better options. “Not even better than Steak n Shake,” said. u/WhatYeezytaughtme. However, others, including u/Soma86ed, consider it a top contender noting its high-quality ingredients. “It’s the best tasting burger… most consistent, and they use legitimate ingredients.”

Sonic Is Loved for the Burger, Not the Consistency

Sonic has been rising in popularity in recent years. The nostalgic, drive-in style burger joint offers a tasty burger at a good value, especially the “double cheeseburger with bacon,” says u/throatzilla69420. “That new smash burger from Sonic is pretty flippin tasty,” adds u/2Afraid2Poop.

Burger King Brings the Heat for Value

Lots of people love Burger King, the home of the famous Whopper. “Burger King has the bang for the buck… the double whopper with bacon and cheese meal is like $12,” writes u/ToxicPorkChops. However, some people complain that some burgers are better than others, depending on the location. “BK quality is WILDLY inconsistent,” says u/ratiganthegreat/. “A good whooper is 🔥,” another chimed in.

Carl’s Jr. Western Bacon Cheeseburger Has Fans

Regarding specialty burgers, Carl’s Jr. is a favorite among burger lovers. “Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger from Carl’s Jr.,” commented u/strongy78 on the topic of the best burger of all in fast food land. “El Diablo double patty by Carl’s Jr… A man’s gotta know his limitations,” added u/AlaskaRoc.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shake Shack Is a Crowd-Pleaser if You Can Afford It

Lots of people praised Shake Shack burgers for consistency. However, others complained that they are overpriced. “Shake Shack is really solid,” commented u/New2NewJersey. “Overpriced… In-N-Out has the best value. Shake Shack is a touch better head to head in taste,” added u/TheMelv. “That smoke shack is fire but spendy,” adds another.

Five Guys Earns Praise for Taste—Not Price

Five Guys is a winner if you want a tasty burger and aren’t worried about splurging. “Five Guys is by far the best. Expensive but 100% the best,” writes u/Streets2022. However, others maintain that the price alone should exclude it from the category. “Too expensive to be considered fast food,” writes u/ISpyM8.

Freddy’s Converts Smashburger Fans

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is qucikly expanding across the country and winning over fast food lovers. “Freddy’s then Culver’s. Love the Freddy’s fries,” writes u/Gadgetman7. The burger to order? Freddy’s Original Double, which comes with two steakburger patties topped with cheese, mustard, onion, and pickles on a toasted bun. “Freddy’s has a great California smash burger,” writes u/ClutchWhale07.

Wendy’s Baconator Wins for Nationwide Flavor

Many people praised Wendy’s Baconator, which is regularly mentioned as the best fast food hamburger to order. Not only is it tasty, but it is consistently good. “The Baconator is amazing every time,” writes u/Fl4sh080. “Wendy’s takes it for me,” adds u/ToxicPorkChops.

Whataburger Is Regional Royalty

You might not have a Whataburger near you, but if you know, you know, say fans. u/90svibe4life compares it in clout to In-N-Out. “Whataburger Patty Melt, sweet and spicy bacon burger… some of my favorites,” adds u/FU-n.

Culver’s ButterBurger Reigns Supreme

The best burger in all of fast food is Culver’s ButterBurger. The regional fast food chain is hailed for consistency, using the best ingredients, and serving up a delicious and fresh burger. “Culver’s 100%. Nothing is really even close IMO,” write u/CallMeErnie. “Culver’s has better burgers than 99% of non fast food restaurants as well,” another adds. “Its the seasoning that makes the burgers smack,” writes one. Many hail the value, claiming it offers a lot of bang for the buck. “Culver’s by far. Prices haven’t raised substantially. Great service, fresh food,” says u/othertriangle.