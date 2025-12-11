5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Biscuits and Gravy

Fans say these five fast-food chains serve the most satisfying biscuits and gravy.

Biscuits and gravy is a staple American comfort food dish especially beloved in the South, where the buttery biscuits and delicious sausage gravy make it one of the most popular breakfast choices. On days when you want to get this savory menu item but don’t feel like cooking or spending a lot of money, there are some restaurants that have you covered. Here are five chains where the biscuits and gravy really hit the spot, according to diners.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s has delicious Scratch Biscuits and Gravy on the menu in participating locations. “Need some comfort food? McDonald’s biscuits and gravy is where it’s at. You’ll get rich sausage gravy and two biscuits,” the chain says. “I live in Missouri and they are my go to. Absolutely amazing,” one fan shared. “Wish every McDonalds had this… I’m in Massachusetts where they don’t. But back home in Ohio they do. Dipping hash browns in that gravy is amazing,” another commented.

Bojangles

The Southern Gravy Biscuit Combo at Bojangles is made with “hot, open-faced, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit topped with delicious, country style sausage gravy” and fans love it. “I love the Cajun Filet Biscuit, Bo rounds, sausage and gravy biscuits, pinto beans, dirty rice, Bo Berry Biscuits, plain biscuits, and fries,” one said.

Biscuitville

Diners love the Sausage Gravy Biscuit at Biscuitville, which is hot breakfast sausage gravy made with local pork sausage and served over a scratch-made, fresh-baked biscuit. “Biscuitville has done it again. This is a big gravy biscuit combo, plenty of delicious gravy and the coffee is really good too,” one fan said via Facebook.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burger King

Some Burger King locations offer diners delicious biscuits and gravy (usually locations in the South). “GUYS!!! Burger King has biscuits and gravy!!! SOOO YUMMY! The gravy isn’t runny, and the biscuits are fluffy, soft, and buttery 🤤,” one fan said.

Hardee’s

Hardee’s Biscuit ‘N’ Gravy is raved about by fans. “Get your goodness on with one of our warm, fluffy, freshly baked Made from Scratch™ Biscuits smothered in sausage gravy,” the chain says. “Nothing like a good biscuit and gravy from Hardee’s especially when they are two for $5 when using your mobile app. Got my parents one as well they love them so much , my dad likes an extra cup of gravy for his,” one diner shared.