5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Biscuits and Gravy, According to Chefs

Biscuits and gravy are a breakfast classic. There’s nothing quite like a plate to start the day and while they’re a traditional staple, not every place that serves the delicious dish does it justice. From lack of flavor to soggy biscuits, some spots can really mess up a good thing. But there are a handful of chains that serve a standout plate of biscuits and gravy. To find the best chains, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to reveal their go-to spots for the Southern comfort dish. Here are the top five picks.

Waffle House

Waffle House is reliable, affordable, and unpretentious — a place where the food is comforting, the service is friendly, and the experience feels like a little slice of Americana, 24/7. “I love Waffle House, especially being from the South,” says Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS. “Their biscuits come out hot, and the gravy is classic diner style. It is peppery, creamy, and exactly what you want for a quick breakfast.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is known for hearty, homestyle meals like biscuits and gravy, meatloaf, roast chicken, and country-style breakfast. The menu emphasizes familiarity and nostalgia, appealing to diners craving traditional, simple flavors. “They execute this southern comfort food classic by having fluffy, buttery biscuits covered in perfect, smooth gravy,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California. “This sausage laced gravy has endless twists.” He explains, “The texture is just the best of the best and the flavor of explosion from the gravy loaded with sausage bits is the best way to do a southern gravy. The tender biscuits can soak up all the gravy while holding strong . This hearty comfort outshines even the best chains like Cracker Barrel.”

IHOP

IHOP has a side of biscuits and gravy, which is a must-try according to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. ”IHOP serves biscuits and gravy that are reliably satisfying. The biscuits are soft and buttery, and the sausage gravy is creamy and well-seasoned. The biscuits hold up under the gravy without getting soggy, and the sausage flavor is just right, enough to be hearty without feeling heavy. He adds, “A good plate of biscuits and gravy is all about balance. At IHOP, the biscuits stay tender but firm, and the gravy is creamy with just the right amount of seasoning. It’s simple comfort food done well.”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s classic biscuits and gravy is hard to beat, but it’s often seasonal, so grab them while you can. “Their biscuits are flaky and slightly crisp, and the sausage gravy is rich and peppery,” says Chef Dennis. “The biscuits soak up the gravy nicely without falling apart, and the sauce has plenty of flavor without being too thick or salty.”

The Broken Yolk Cafe

The Broken Yolk Cafe is located in five states–Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada and Texas–and if you’re lucky enough to be near one, the biscuits and gravy are crave-worthy, according to Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com. “Their biscuits and gravy is so good- the biscuits are fluffy, and the gravy is not overpowering, plus they give you the option to top it with bacon or sausage (as if biscuits and gravy wasn’t rich enough as it is),” Kirk explains. “This is pretty decadent so I always share it with my husband but it’s worth it! “