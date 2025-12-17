5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Patty Melts

Fans rave about these fast-food patty melts that nail the perfect burger and grilled cheese combo.

A patty melt, that perfect cross between a hamburger and grilled cheese, is one of the most indulgent and delicious menu items you can choose. Versatile and filling, you just need a burger patty and cheese to make a basic melt, but why stop there? The sandwich is easy enough to put together, but a handful of restaurants make patty melts so good customers just order the same thing again and again. Here are five fast-food chains where the melts are so good fans can’t get enough.

Steak ‘N Shake

The Frisco Melt at Steak ‘N Shake (two steakburgers topped with American and Swiss cheeses on buttery grilled sourdough with original Frisco sauce) is outstanding, diners say. “Once you try the frisco melt once there’s no going back,” one fan said. “I just had steak and shake for dinner last night… if I died with a frisco melt in hand, I’d die happily,” another shared.

The Habit

I will never understand why The Habit keeps taking their fan-favorite Patty Melt (cheese, Thousand Island dressing, caramelized onions and two chargrilled beef patties on toasted rye bread) on and off the menu, but if you get to try it, do it. Trust me. "This is my favorite thing they make and I really wish they would keep it on the menu all year long," one fan said.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburger

Freddy’s Original Patty Melt (two steakburger patties, Swiss cheese & grilled onions on toasted rye bread) is easily one of the most delicious melts you can get. “Patty melt with extra cheese and added sport peppers 🔥 my go to,” one fan shared.

Whataburger

Whataburger has an exceptionally tasty Patty Melt (Texas Toast, two Large Beef Patties, Monterey Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Creamy Pepper Sauce). “8.5/10. Did not disappoint. Fries were hot crispy, delicious and didn’t have to be drowned in animal sauce and peppers in order to be edible. Their spicy ketchup is hands down the best ketchup in the game,” one fan raved. “My absolute favorite at Whataburger,” another agreed (pro tip—ask for added jalapenos).

Culver’s

The Sourdough Melt at Culver’s is a thing of beauty: “A classic patty melt that begins with fresh, never frozen beef, seared on the grill after you order, topped with melted Wisconsin aged Cheddar cheese and grilled onions on lightly buttered, toasted sourdough bread,” the chain says. But what do the customers say? “I’m wishing I got the Double now. That was great!!!” one Redditor said after sharing a picture of their meal.