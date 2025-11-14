5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Patty Melts, According to Chefs

If you think a patty melt is just a cheeseburger in disguise, think again. This diner classic—featuring juicy beef, caramelized onions, and melted cheese on buttery rye—has earned cult status among chefs and comfort-food fans alike. It’s a go-to for many diners, but not every restaurant does it right. To find the best patty melts across the U.S., Eat This, Not That! turned to Michelin-trained Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California and Executive Chef for 29 Yum, for his favorite picks, which might surprise you. Here are his top five go-tos.

Steak ‘n Shake

Steak ‘n Shake’s claim to fame is its Steakburger, made from a blend of steak cuts (typically sirloin, round, and T-bone), but the chain’s version of the classic patty melt should not be overlooked, according to Chef Andrew. “Steak ‘n Shake is doing impressive things right now, which earns them the No. 1 spot,” he says. “Their legendary Frisco Melt is on top of the game with its competitors miles behind. It gets two smashed burger patties, flat top served, with Swiss and American cheese.” He explains, “The tangy Frisco sauce is pressed between buttery sourdough as it is grilled. James Beard-nominated chefs and Michelin-trained chefs such as myself consider the best fast food patty melt in America.”

Whataburger

Whataburger has been around since 1950 and is beloved for a mix of regional pride, quality ingredients, customization, and nostalgia — it’s more than just a fast-food chain; it’s a Texas institution. It’s also a burger joint that delivers a tasty patty melt, per Chef Andrew. “This patty melt is done Texas toast style and grilled with butter along with two fresh burgers served up with Monterey Jack cheese and grilled onions,” he says. “Their signature Creamy Pepper Sauce really takes it the extra mile that is extremely addictive. It is by far the best late night party melt around!”

Denny’s

Denny’s is well-loved as a classic American diner known for its breakfast, but the Hot Mess Melt with slow-roasted beef, caramelized onions, and sharp white Cheddar on grilled artisan bread is earning rave reviews. “This patty melt is ideal for breakfast or lunch,” says Chef Andrew. “It’s the perfect crunch and combo of ingredients that stands out.”

Culver’s

Culver’s strikes the perfect balance between freshness, flavor, and Midwestern comfort. Unlike many fast-food burgers, Culver’s delivers a made-to-order experience that feels genuinely homemade–one reason Chef Andrew loves their patty melt. “Culver’s does fresh beef patties that are paired with buttered rye or your choice of sourdough, along with Wisconsin Swiss and caramelized onions,” Chef Andrew explains. “I’ve read about this patty melt in Bon Appétit and that’s what drew me here!” He adds, “What really kills it is the beef/bread proportion with the balance of onion sweetness makes this sandwich the perfect example of what a patty melt should be!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Waffle House

Waffle House is a must-have when you’re in the South and as a Georgia native, it’s an all-time favorite for Chef Andrew. “The Texas Bacon Patty Melt is obviously done on Texas toast with a ton of grilled onions, Angus beef and melted American cheese,” he says. “It’s earned a cult following status and you can always count on Waffle House at 2 a.m to serve the most soul satisfying patty melt. This nostalgic patty melt is heaven with an added greasy, cheesy, perfection to it.”