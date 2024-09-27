The Best Fast-Food Breakfast Sandwiches in 2024, Tasted & Ranked

Picture this: you're running late for work, racing against the clock with a rumbling stomach and no time to spare. Where do you choose to stop, or better yet, which trusty drive-thru do you swing into for a quick bite? When it comes to fast-food breakfast sandwiches, the options are plentiful.

Gone are the days when your only options were a McDonald's McMuffin or a simple doughnut and coffee from Dunkin'. Today a plethora of fast-food chains offer quick and convenient breakfast options, with each playing by its own rule book and inventing its own unique version of the most important meal of the day. Sure, you'll find staples like a classic BEC (bacon, egg, and cheese) on most menus. But, each restaurant also puts its own spin on the meal. At Chick-fil-A, for example, chicken is unsurprisingly a main ingredient at breakfast time. Meanwhile, Panera plays to its strengths by loading its sammies onto its famous fresh-baked bread and bagels.

With so many diverse options available, how do you choose the fast-food breakfast sandwich that's best suited to kickstart your day while still fitting into your busy schedule? In this taste test, I'm exploring the most popular offerings from 10 major chains to find out which one reigns supreme.

Join me for the ultimate breakfast sandwich showdown. Here's how each chain ranked in descending order from my least favorite to the overall best.

Subway's Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Flatbread

Nutrition :(Per 6-inch Flatbread Sandwich)

Calories : 440

Fat : 27 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 820 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 21 g

Subway started inviting guests to "eat fresh" for breakfast in 2010 after 45 years of focusing only on lunch and dinner. The sandwich chain has offered several morning-time options throughout the years, but right now it's specifically featuring breakfast flatbreads and wraps with cheese, eggs, and other protein choices like bacon, black forest ham, and steak. I went for a standard bacon, egg, and cheese on a toasted flatbread—the six-inch rather than a footlong. The folded sammie cost me $4.79.

The look: They don't call it a flatbread for nothing. This bread–really, the entire sandwich—is squished down to the max, not to mention distressfully dry. Two overhard egg rings sit in the middle of the flatbread shell along with two semi-cooked pieces of bacon and what looked like a few smears of mayonnaise but was actually scanty American cheese.

The taste: I think Subway ought to stick to lunch. My immediate thought was simply "no" as I gnawed at the flatbread. The outer casing was crackly and brittle like a cracker, and what was inside wasn't an improvement. Bland, rubbery eggs, and droopy subpar bacon fail to impress and there's not nearly enough cheese included to save this breakfast abomination. I think swapping the flatbread for some of the chain's fresh bread would automatically upgrade the meal. But, as is, it's a major flop.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tim Hortons' Bacon Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 543

Fat : 20.4 g (Saturated Fat: 7.8 g)

Sodium : 1,096 mg

Carbs : 61.7 g (Fiber: 3.4 g, Sugar: 6.6 g)

Protein : 29.1 g

Unlike Subway, Tim Hortons has always specialized in all things breakfast. The chain has been fueling both Canadians and Americans alike for decades with goodies like double-double coffees, doughnuts, and of course, poppable Timbits. But, when you're craving more than just a sugar bomb for breakfast, Tim's also delivers an array of wraps and sandwiches, which can be served on an English muffin, biscuit, croissant, maple waffle, or bagel. It only felt fitting to go the bagel route, so I ordered a hot breakfast sandwich with bacon, egg, and cheese on an everything version of the ring-shaped baked good. Somehow, I accidentally ordered the meal, which comes with a hashbrown patty and drink for $8.69, but the sandwich alone stands at $5.09.

The look: Not too shabby from the outside, stacked tall and flaunting its three distinct components. However, a few causes for concern are the extra crispiness around the inside edge of the bagel, a lack of meltiness in the cheese, and a circular egg that's too small for the sandwich overall—it would be a better match for a condensed biscuit or English muffin.

The taste: At a certified breakfast joint, one would expect the bagels to be up to scratch. But, at Tim Hortons, they taste like they came from a 99-cent bag at the grocery store. The everything seasoning was limited and it was so dry that I could hardly chew my way through it. Even though it tasted like something I could have whipped up in my microwave, the bacon wasn't terrible. However, the egg gave me pause, flaunting green spots around the yolk that were less than appetizing. In the future, I think I would rather risk a morning sugar rush with a carton of Timbits than stomach a sammie like this again—not a great showing from the Canadian chain, eh?

McDonald's Sausage McMuffin with Egg

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 480

Fat : 31 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 830 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 20 g

I actually waffled back and forth for a while about whether to include McDonald's McMuffin or McGriddle in the taste test. But ultimately, the McMuffin won out due to its much longer stint as a breakfast icon. This classic sandwich has been around since the 1970s, originally prepared open-faced and designed to resemble Eggs Benedict. Nowadays, it's served as a standard take-on-the-go handheld and you can order it with Canadian bacon or sausage. I requested the Sausage McMuffin with Egg, as I zipped through the McDonald's drive-thru. The order that cost me $3.99.

The look: Surprisingly just like its picture on the menu board. The English muffin is perky and coated in tiny grains. The round white egg sits at the bottom of the sandwich underneath a thinner yet just-as-wide sausage patty and a droopy slice of orange American cheese.

The taste: Let me start by saying that McDonald's has truly mastered the art of the English muffin. It's fluffy and spongy with a flavor good enough to eat all by itself. The remainder of the sandwich, however, is just simply average. The juiciness of the sausage and the gooey cheese provide the creation's only moisture, and I still would have preferred a dollop of mayo or another condiment to help offset the rest. Delivering a dull hard-boiled taste, the egg falls into my take-it-or-leave-it category, and as a whole, the offering just doesn't stack up to other heartier and more unique sammies.

Starbucks' Bacon, Gouda, & Egg Sandwich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 360

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 720 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 19 g

Starbucks began adding food to its lineup in 2003 because every cup of java is deserving of a buddy. The chain's edible offerings have burgeoned ever since to include baked goods, bagels, oatmeal, yogurt, and hot options like egg bites and breakfast sammies. The Impossible Breakfast Sandwich; Sausage, Cheddar, & Egg; and the Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg Sandwich are just a sample of the handhelds currently on the menu board, but one of the most popular has to be the Bacon, Gouda, and Egg. It's a fan favorite and one that I have certainly indulged in before. This time around, the sandwich cost me $5.25.

The look: The presentation here leaves much to be desired. Compared to the other breakfast sandwiches, it's rather small and compressed. Bread takes over most of it, though you can see the three short slices of bacon and yellow egg ring peaking out from the side.

The taste: All things considered, it's fairly similar to the previous McDonald's offering, just elevated in a few different areas. It's certainly bread-forward with a base that lands somewhere in between an English muffin and a sourdough dinner roll. The egg here is also cooked frittata style rather than cracked into a ring, which I tend to prefer. Mild and slightly nutty, gouda as the cheese choice is also a nice change-up from the typical gobs of American. On the flip side, the bacon needs some work. It looks and feels uncooked with a kind of slimy texture. The taste, however, is oily and boring with just the slightest hint of smokiness. With this protein foul-up and bread overload, Starbucks lands in the middle of the pack.

Burger King's Ham, Egg, & Cheese Croissan'wich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 412

Fat : 22.5 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 1,274 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 1.2 g, Sugar: 5.5 g)

Protein : 21 g

The King officially began offering breakfast to his royal subjects in 1983. In an attempt to differentiate its morning menu from its largest competitor McDonald's, the chain has been adding creative selections ever since like cheesy Whopper Melts, French toast sticks, breakfast burritos, and the Croissan'wich. This specific breed of breakfast sandwich is served on a croissant with eggs, American cheese, and a protein choice of sausage, bacon, or ham—some also come with double or even triple meat. I was intrigued by the Ham, Egg & Cheese option and paid $4.19 for the sammie.

The look: The first thing I noticed was the strangely smooth croissant and the petite size of the sandwich as a whole—much smaller than I was anticipating. The meat appears to be your average everyday deli ham, just covered in gooey cheese. Underneath, the eggs are yellow and folded over similar to an omelet.

The taste: I was pleasantly surprised by the Croissan'wich. Thin and salty, the ham does in fact taste just like deli ham. But, when paired with well-cooked eggs, mild and plentiful cheese, and a lightly crisped croissant, it's somehow quite agreeable to the taste buds. Could I recreate essentially the exact same thing at home? Most definitely—and perhaps do it even better. But, it's a decent quick and convenient option that I wouldn't mind grabbing again on a busy morning.

Dunkin's Maple Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 560

Fat : 36 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 820 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 18 g

At Dunkin', the possibilities for your BEC (bacon, egg, and cheese) or SEC (sausage, egg, and cheese) are abundant. You can order your morning munchie on an English muffin, croissant, sourdough bread, or any of the coffee chain's bagel flavors of the day. Turkey sausage is also available, in addition to standard along with two kinds of cheeses: American or white cheddar. Not to mention, Dunkin' is constantly filtering through seasonal installments like the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, which is currently being promoted for fall. This is the sandwich I picked up for $4.99, and it includes a fried egg and white cheddar cheese on a croissant.

The look: Inviting with a significantly more authentic-looking croissant compared to Burger King's. I was also impressed with the amount of bacon piled on—about four slices total layered between the fried egg and slice of cheddar cheese.

The taste: First off, the smell is incredible. Aromas of smoky maple wafted out of the to-go bag, making it hard for me to make it all the way home without giving it a try. After this experience, I had high expectations for the taste—expectations that were met…for the most part. Sweet yet savory with a sugary glaze, the bacon is without a doubt phenomenal and the star of the show. At the same time, the croissant is also quality, providing a buttery and flaky base. The cheese, however, goes largely unnoticed and the egg was an overcooked letdown. Replace the egg with a second helping of bacon and tack on a bit more cheese though, and I think we could have had a real winner here.

White Castle's Belgian Waffle Sausage Slider

Nutrition : (Per 1 Slider)

Calories : 490

Fat : 36 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 730 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 15 g

I wouldn't have pegged White Castle as the breakfast type, but apparently, the joint has been dishing out the most important meal of the day since 1986. What didn't surprise me in the slightest, however, is that the chain focuses mostly on sliders, even in the morning. You can wake up to traditional breakfast sliders with egg, cheese, and bacon or sausage. Original sliders are also available with a beef patty, onions, egg, and cheese, or you can indulge the way I did with Belgian waffle sliders. The one I picked included egg, sausage, and American cheese (though jalapeño and smoked cheddar were also options), all sandwiched between two waffles. One slider cost me just $2.69.

The look: Palm-sized yet charming, like something you would buy to eat at the state fair. The outside waffles are fairly pale, offset by the charred sausage patty inside. The egg appears to be cooked in an overhard-like style.

The taste: Very McGriddle-esque. The waffle bun is sweet with the slightest hint of maple syrup. Each side is soft rather than crisp on its edges but doesn't become terribly soggy under the weight of its other ingredients. With a great savory and even slightly spicy taste, the sausage offsets the waffles perfectly and a bite of everything together, including the egg and cheese, creates a great harmony of flavors. The entire sammie is small yet filling and I was more than pleased with this breakfast treat.

Wendy's Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 550

Fat : 30 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 920 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 19 g

Wendy's is one of the latest fast-food chains to jump on the breakfast train after introducing the meal in 2020. The burger joint had attempted breakfast in previous years, but it wasn't until recently that the idea really stuck. In just this short amount of time, though, Wendy's has already hit us with some brekkie legends like the Breakfast Baconator, the Honey Buddy Chicken Biscuit, and the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant. I chose the latter, which cost me $4.39.

The look: On a squared-off croissant lies a chicken patty (I could have sworn it was more of a fried chicken breast in the past, but perhaps I'm wrong) and about two full slices of bacon. Everything is shimmering with a buttery-looking glaze.

The taste: This particular sammie looks like it was made with care and tastes like it, too. The croissant is fresh and buttery and the maple butter seeps into every bite of the bread, balancing out the seasoned chicken. The bacon is also delicious, landing in between fatty and dry with a light crisp. I would probably eat it by itself which is saying a lot for a fast-food bacon offering. Like White Castle's waffle slider, this sandwich is an attractive blend of sweet and savory just taken to new heights, thanks to the butter spread and bacon. And, if the chicken here was more of a thick-cut breast rather than a patty, it just might have been the ultimate winner.

Panera's Sausage, Egg, & Cheese on Asiago Bagel

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 820

Fat : 51 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g)

Sodium : 1,410 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 33 g

Breakfast at Panera has always been iconic, thanks to its delicious assortment of freshly baked bagels. But, you know what's even better than a doughy bagel with cream cheese? A doughy bagel stacked with eggs, cheese, and other savory toppings. That's right: in addition to ciabatta bread, croissants, focaccia, and even a cinnamon roll, you can also have your Panera breakfast sandwich served on a bagel. The most prominent of these sammies is the sausage and egg on an Asiago bagel–one of the best Panera bagels, in my humble opinion. This creation was the most expensive of all at $6.99, so I hoped it would be worth it.

The look: The largest sandwich I tried without a doubt. The bagel bun comes with its standard broiled shredded cheese on top and appears to be toasted to perfection. The egg comes folded and the sausage patty is surprisingly hefty, nearly matching the size of the bagel.

The taste: Hearty and delicious. You can't go wrong with a cheesy and chewy asiago bagel but paired with the savory sausage and even more cheese–this time American–it's nearly unbeatable. Another surprise ingredient also helped this sammie to stand out and that would be the garlic aioli drizzle. This dressing adds a layer of umami creaminess that no other breakfast sandwich brought to the table and which raised it up from ordinary to elite in my eyes. The only negative I could see with this option was the egg. Thin and rubbery, it's not the most appetizing–luckily there's plenty to distract you from this small slip-up.

Chick-fil-A's Chicken, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 550

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,870 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 27 g

Chick-fil-A's breakfast menu is one which needs no introduction. The chicken joint has been churning out breakfast sammies since 1986 and now carries a diverse lineup of morning favorites. One of the most notable has to be the Chick-n-Minis. But, since they're not technically classified as a sandwich, I decided to gobble down the chain's Chicken, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit instead. It comes just as it sounds with a filet of breaded chicken, a folded egg, and cheese on a freshly-baked buttermilk biscuit. It cost me $4.59.

The look: Not quite as wide as Panera's bagel sammie, but definitely stacked taller, thanks to the dense biscuit and juicy piece of chicken. In between these two main components is where you'll find the yellow folded egg, plump and blanketed with liquified American cheese.

The taste: Each layer of this sandwich is everything you could possibly hope for. First off, the biscuit is soft, flaky, salty, and buttery. The chicken is succulent and filling with that classic Chick-fil-A breading. The eggs are even cooked to perfection, maintaining their moisture without being runny or mushy, and the mild cheese on top accentuates their flavor. Each piece does its part to stand out but everything works seamlessly together at the same time. What's more is that this sandwich is wildly consistent—never failing to impress me each and every time I've journeyed through Chick-fil-A's drive-thru line. And, for these reasons, I had to name it as the undeniable best.