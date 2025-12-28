5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Sausage Breakfast Platters

Fans say these fast-food chains serve the most filling sausage breakfast platters.

A really good breakfast platter with sausage is the perfect start to the day, and when you add pancakes and hash browns, you’re set for hours. While every decent diner has some sort of sausage and eggs platter, what about drive-thru options? While many chain restaurants have breakfast items on the menu, a few have actual platters diners love. If you’re planning on a fast-food breakfast run and want something hearty, here are five fast food chains with the best sausage breakfast platters, according to fans.

McDonald’s

Hungry guests can enjoy the McDonald’s Big Breakfast® with Hotcakes (a warm biscuit, savory hot sausage, fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy hash browns, and golden brown hotcakes with a side of real butter and the sweet flavor of maple). “Next time try this trick, bring a slice of American cheese and assemble the biscuit, egg, sausage, and cheese into a sandwich. Then have it with the pancakes and the hash brown on the side, one fan shared. “That’s how I’ve always enjoyed it, and the big breakfast with hotcakes is the ONLY thing on the menu I still find value and quality in.”

Jack In the Box

Jack In the Box‘s All Day Breakfast is one of the best things about the chain, and then there’s the Jumbo Breakfast Platter with Classic French Toast Sticks Bacon & Sausage. Yes, you read that right: Bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, a hash brown, plus three French Toast Sticks, and syrup. “The breakfast platter with bacon! Also, I preferred it when it came with the 8 mini pancakes instead of the 3 French toast sticks. Love that this can be ordered all day as when I get it it’s never for breakfast,” one fan said.

Carl’s Jr.

The Biscuit ‘N’ Gravy™ Combo at Carl’s Jr. is delicious: Buttermilk biscuit smothered in sausage gravy, served with Hash Rounds® and a coffee. “They are so good and they make their own biscuits from scratch and are the best biscuits and the gravy is very, very tasty!” one fan said. ‘Best fast food biscuits on the market,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Whataburger

Whataburger’s Breakfast Bowl contains sausage, one buttermilk biscuit, scrambled eggs, hash brown sticks, shredded cheese, and gravy. “The Breakfast Bowl is pretty underrated in my opinion,” one fan said. “Whataburgers breakfast really kills it. I find it better than their lunch menu,” another said.

Biscuitville

Biscuitville has several sausage platters, including the BVL Ultimate Breakfast Platter With Sausage (2 griddle-cooked, local pork sausage patties; 4 eggs; a scratch-made, fresh-baked biscuit served hot with butter; and a side of your choice). “Everytime I visit the in-laws we go to Biscuitville. It’s really a great breakfast,” one fan said.