5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Smash Burgers

Fans say these fast-food chains nail smash burgers with crispy edges and juicy centers.

Smash burgers have always been a thing, but over the last ten years or so this type of burger is officially a craze with no signs of slowing down in popularity. The name comes from the cooking technique—the burger patty is smashed down on the grill to create a caramelized crust and intense flavor. This method of cooking keeps the burger juicy and people can’t get enough. But where are the best ones to be found? Here are five chains where the smash burgers are outstanding, fans say.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Every burger patty at Freddy’s is pressed thin to create deliciously crispy edges and finished with Freddy’s Famous Steakburger and Fry Seasoning, like for the Freddy’s Original Double. “I love Freddy’s with a passion. Top 3 burger chains for me personally,” one fan said. “Freddy’s gets such nice lacing on their smash burgers,” another commented.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack's burger patties are smashed flat on a grill to get that beautiful taste and texture (watch a video of it right here). "I love the shack; treat myself to it a few times a year when I want to remember what a real smash burger tastes like (normally kinda hard to find in tokyo). My favorite is the smoke shack with the cherry pepper relish!" one fan said.

Five Guys

Five Guys has a specific method of cooking their smash burgers (it gets a press after the first flip) which is slightly different to the rest, but it still ends up crispy and juicy. “Five Guys is a game that is hard to beat. Yes, I have several dive bars in town that eclipse Five Guys, but Five Guys beats most other chains and far too many proper restaurants,” one Redditor said.

Jack In the Box

Jack In the Box’s smash burger options, like the Classic Smashed Jack, is a big hit with burger fans. “I was surprised at how good this was. It’s on the pricy side at $9 and some change for just the burger, but it was really good,” one diner shared. “Not really like those trendy smash burgers with the super thin lacy patties. It’s more like a shake shack style smash burger.”

Smashburger

Smashburger was one of the first mainstream fast-food chains to offer burgers like the All-American Smash. “Amazing burgers! Everything was fresh, juicy, and full of flavor,” one fan said. “By far the best smash burgers I ever had !! The food is simply amazing. This is a must try in you live in L.A.,” another raved.