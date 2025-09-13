Some people like huge, juicy burger patties. And then there are smash burger fans. A smash burger is exactly how it sounds: A patty of burger meat, smashed flat and cooked crisp. Because the patties are smaller, many people opt for two on a burger. Where can you try one out? Here are the 7 best smash burgers at chain restaurants.

Shake Shack SmokeShack

Shake Shack SmokeShack is one of the chain’s most popular offerings, featuring a crispy-edged smash burger with cherry peppers and ShackSauce. Shake Shack culinary director Mark Rosati explained to TastingTable that the chain uses proper cooking techniques to get the perfect smash. They place pucks of cold beef on a hot cast-iron skillet, then smash them with a metal spatula. “It’s an old Midwest/Cali technique. By smashing the meat on the griddle, it starts to caramelize instantly for a perfect sear,” he says.

Smashburger Classic Smash

With a restaurant name like Smashburger, it's important that the key menu item lives up to the hype, and it does. The trademark Smashburger Classic Smash features a signature crispy sear with juicy beef and customizable toppings. Our tester, Megan Hageman, confirms it is one of "the meatiest" burgers in the genre. "Despite its smash burger nature, it displays body and depth while still maintaining that quintessential charred exterior and plenty of peppery, seasoned flavor. I was ready to hand Smashburger the victory based on this information alone," she says in a review. Add the toppings and the "buttery" bun, and you get perfection. "Buoyant yet chewy, it rounds out the sandwich, creating pure burger bliss," she says.

Five Guys Cheeseburger

Five Guys serves “quintessential” smash patties,” per Hageman, “flat with no pink and a crisped perimeter. They are a bit greasy but not bad, and they delight with an almost homemade taste.” Hand-smashed on the grill, you can load them up with fresh toppings, including sauce, cheese, tomato, and pickles.

Freddy’s Original Double

Freddy’s Original Double features ultra-thin, caramelized patties with signature Freddy’s seasoning. One Redditor maintains that they “do smash burgers pretty well. Most fast food places don’t,” while another calls it the “Best burger chain in the country, full stop.”

Culver’s ButterBurger

Pressed on a hot grill for crispy edges and rich flavor. Shabby looks aside, Culver’s flips a quality burger. Garlicky with a smooth, pressed-together demeanor, the meat almost melts in your mouth. Accompanied by the gently buttered, marginally sweet bun, the entire sandwich is nearly unstoppable—keyword, nearly. I was happy with my topping selection. The crunchy pickles and onion slices elevate the beef without overpowering it—like what I experienced at Steak ‘n Shake. And the ketchup and mustard are a condiment match made in heaven—the perfect sweet, bold, and tangy duo. There is a reason why this burger is the chain’s bread and butter.

Wayback Burgers Classic Smash

Wayback Burgers is quick-service chain with around 150 locations nationwide, serving up retro nostalgia in the form of a “good old-fashioned” smashburger. The Classic smash is two juicy patties smashed flat, seared to perfection, and served on a toasted upside down bun.

The Habit Burger Double Char

Over at The Habit, they are serving up chargrilled smash-style burger with smoky, bold flavor. The Double Char is two freshly chargrilled beef patties, caramelized onions, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun. “Habit is wildly underrated. Double char is as solid as they come,” writes a Redditor.