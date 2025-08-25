7 Fast-Food Chains Shoppers Say Have the Best Value Meals

No, it’s not your imagination: Due to inflation and rising food costs, fast food is getting more expensive. Many people have stopped eating fast food or severely cut down due to budgetary restraints. However, you can still afford to eat at your favorite burger, taco, and sub spots if you take advantage of value meals. Here are 7 fast food chain shoppers say have the best value meals.

McDonald’s

In January, McDonald’s introduced its McValue platform, offering more variety, choice, flexibility, and ways to save. Diners can mix and match with the new Buy One, Add One for $1 offer or opt for the popular $5 Meal Deal, which features rotating items. You can also take advantage of “Free Fries Friday,” adding a free medium fry to your order over $1.

Taco Bell

If you are having a south-of-the-border craving and want some savings, head to Taco Bell. The Mexican chain’s Luxe Cravings Boxes offer tiered value for different budgets. Select $5, $7, or $9 options packed with your choice of tacos, burritos, crunchy snacks, and a drink.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s keeps delivering value with app-only deals like “2 for $7” combos, and its fan-favorite Biggie™️ Bag, which comes with a sandwich or burger, plus nuggs, fries, and a drink. Prices vary depending on selections and location.

Burger King

Burger King offers lots of bundles, some exclusive to its app or website. For example, the Unlimited Wrap Party comes with four wraps, two Whoppers, and two medium fries for $23.99. Or, get a Whopper meal with fries and a drink for $11.Some diners stick to the kid’s meals. For example, the Double Cheeseburger King Jr. Meal comes with a double cheeseburger, fries, drink, and toy for $5.99.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box stands out for having both a value menu and a “deals” page, including items under $4. The chain offers “digital exclusives,” like the “Build Your Own Munchie Meal,” which enables diners to choose between 1 of 4 different entrees, 2 sides and a drink to create your own Munchie Meal. There is also a “Jumbo Jack Meal for 2” with two Jumbo Jack Cheeseburgers, two small fries, plus two small drinks for $12.

Subway

Though its $5 Footlong promotions have evolved, Subway still keeps value alive with rotating $6.99 “Meal of the Day” deals, which includes a 6-inch sub, chips or two cookies, and a small fountain drink for $6.99. There are also sporadic deals like BOGO specials and app-exclusive offers, like 40 percent off a sub of your choice.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dunkin’

If you are craving a good breakfast deal, Dunkin’s $6 Meal Deal is perfect. It includes a medium coffee, hot or iced, a bacon, egg, & cheese sandwich, and hash browns. The chain also offers app-based reward discounts for other ways to save.