Every year, the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s (ACSI) Restaurant and Food Delivery Study is conducted, asking consumers their honest thoughts about the top restaurants and fast food chains. This year’s survey was released this week, and there are some surprising revelations about the strongest and weakest fast food and quick service brands in the country. From burger joints and chicken shacks to pizza places, here are the 7 fast-food chains customers say are going downhill this year.

KFC

KFC’s customer satisfaction majorly declined, down 5% to 77. Other chicken brands, including Raising Cane’s, Wingstop, and Popeyes, gained popularity. “Smaller, popular brands like Raising Cane’s and Wingstop are proving that creative marketing, digital engagement, and focusing on core strengths can challenge even the most established chains,” Forrest Morgeson, associate professor of marketing at Michigan State University and director of research emeritus at the ACSI, says.m

Sonic

According to customers, Sonic also went downhill. The survey claims that customer satisfaction declined by about 4%. “Restaurants can’t simply rely on their traditional playbooks anymore,” says Morgeson.

Five Guys

Another burger brand, Five Guys, also dropped notably, by about 4%. “The brands that succeed will be the ones that adapt quickly to shifting tastes without compromising consistency or experience,” says Morgeson.

18 Restaurant Chains That Serve Breakfast All Day

McDonald’s

McDonald’s finished dead last with ACSI awarding the brand 70 points, a decrease of 1%. Experts maintain that McDonald’s could bounce back with the addition of McCrispy Chicken Strips and Snack Wraps. Mcdondal’s is struggling, with U.S. same-store sales recently falling 3.6%, the largest three-month drop since Q2 2020, when they dropped 8.7%. “Consumers today are grappling with uncertainty,” said McDonald’s Chairman and CEO Chris Kempczinski.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chipotle

Chipotle also declined in customer satisfaction, which runs parallel to the Mexican chain’s Q1 2025 earnings performance. The brand recently had its worst quarter in five years, with same-store sales falling 0.4% in Q1, the first quarter of 2025. Overall, restaurant transactions fell 2.3%. The popular Mexican chain, which sources about half of its avocados from Mexico, told NBC News it will absorb the costs of the tariffs without raising prices.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box was also further down on the list. Culver’s had the highest score, 78, for a burger chain, followed closely by Burger King with a 77.

11 Best Group-Friendly Restaurant Chains

Little Caesars

Little Caesars was the lowest-ranking pizza restaurant. Papa John’s and Pizza Hut, both with a 79 score, were the pizza leaders. Domino’s trailed slightly behind with a 78.