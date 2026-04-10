Fast-food fans reveal the best double bacon cheeseburgers at Wendy's, Five Guys, and more.

What’s better than a hamburger? A cheeseburger. What is better than a cheeseburger? Duh, a bacon cheeseburger. And possibly, the only burger better than that? A double bacon cheeseburger. Now, of course, before you order the super-sized sandwich, be forewarned that it is a cholesterol bomb with a double patty of beef and likely more than one strip of bacon. But, if that doesn’t scare you off, there are a few chains that serve the most delicious versions. Here are 7 fast food chains fans say have the best double bacon cheeseburgers.

Wendy’s Baconator

Wendy’s Baconator is loaded with two fresh patties and a whopping six bacon strips. “It’s the only fast food burger i eat! i love Wendy’s patties compared to McDonald’s and BK’s,” writes a Redditor.

Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger

Five Guys’ bacon cheeseburger is another favorite. Diners maintain the bacon is extra crispy and cooked fresh, just like the burger patties.”Fresh never frozen all beef patties, melty American cheese, and an assortment of top tier additions like savory grilled mushrooms and A1 sauce. What’s not to like?” writes a Redditor.

Shake Shack SmokeShack

Shake Shack’s SmokeShack burger is my go-to order at the chain. It pairs Niman Ranch bacon with melty cheese, cherry peppers, and ShackSauce on soft buns. “Shake Shack’s bacon is not only sustainably sourced but it adds a crispy and flavorful element to any burger,” the chain writes. “Smoke Shack slaps,” writes a Redditor.

Culver’s Double Bacon Deluxe ButterBurger

The Culver’s Bacon Deluxe ButterBurger is famous for a reason, made with “fresh, never frozen beef, two strips of “crisp thick cut” bacon, Wisconsin cheese, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, pickles, sweet red onion, its signature mayo, atop a lightly buttered, toasted bun. “It’s our ButterBurger® at its bacony best,” the midwest chain writes. It’s their “best burger,” writes a Redditor. “Best fast food bacon in my opinion. Used to be Wendy’s but I think Culver’s surpassed it,” says another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Carl’s Jr. Double Western Bacon

What makes a double cheeseburger with bacon even better? Onion rings. The Western Bacon Cheeseburger from Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s is top-of-the-line, per diners. “Can’t go wrong with this one. Moved back east and miss them dearly,” one says. “They kinda set the standard for … a western bacon with cheese,” writes another Redditor. “The whole idea of a burger with bbq sauce, cheese, bacon, and onion rings is genius,” adds another.

Whataburger Sweet & Spicy Bacon

If you like a touch of sweet pepper, the Whataburger Sweet & Spicy Bacon is delicious with double meat, bacon, and pepper sauce. “It rarely disappoints,” commented one Redditor. “That is. A. Tasty. Burger,” added another.

Jack in the Box Ultimate Cheeseburger

Jack in the Box’s bacon cheeseburger is one of the best, according to fans. “A lot of people sleep on the Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger from Jack in the Box. Consistently made well, balanced, the bacon actually adds to the flavor instead of becoming the only flavor, and if I like I can have two high-school cafeteria tacos as a side (this may undermine any credibility I have but I genuinely love those things.) The consistency of my burger being well made might just be a fluke at the location closest to my house,” says a diner.