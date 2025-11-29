4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Pulled Pork, According to Barbecue Fans

Good pulled pork, whether enjoyed as part of a platter or stuffed into a delicious sandwich, is a classic BBQ staple. This endlessly versatile menu item is flavorful, tender, and should taste perfect even without sauce. While many smokehouses and restaurants offer pulled pork on the menu, a handful take so much love and care with this slow-cooked meat customers can’t get enough. Here are four restaurant chains where the pulled pork is next level, according to diners.

Smokey Bones

The Hand Pulled Pork Platter at Smokey Bones is house-smoked for eight hours, hand-pulled, and seasoned with salt and pepper. “The jalapeño sausage was fire and the pulled pork was off the chain with every sauce option,” one diner said. “The food was awesome. Highly recommend the pulled pork with the Carolina Sauce!” another agreed.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

The pulled pork at Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que is incredible, fans say. "Best BBQ. Best pulled pork I've tried to date. The 'Night of the living bbq sauce' is a great bbq sauce. Best onion rings I've ever tried. Got the Pork Z-Man which was magnificent. Food was fresh and hot," one diner raved.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse has outstanding hand-pulled pork on the menu, like the Pulled Pork Sandwich made from bone-in pork shoulder rubbed with 4R All Purpose Rub and smoked for 12 hours until fork-tender. “I got the pulled pork sandwich, Mac and cheese, and bread pudding. The pulled pork was delicious, tender, and melted in your mouth. The sauces on the table paired perfectly with the pork,” one fan said.

Rodney Scott’s BBQ

Rodney Scott’s BBQ has a fan-favorite Pulled Pork Sandwich on the menu: This item is made with Carolina style whole hog mopped with Rodney’s Vinegar Pepper Sauce, served on a toasted bun and served Traditional Style or Southern Style with Kathy’s Sweet Sauce and pickles. “Meat was insane all house cooked slow and smoked to perfection,” one diner said. “We had ribs, brisket, chicken , their ‘house special’ South Carolina pulled pork, hush puppies, potato salad, stuffed baked potato, corn bread with honey butter, AND their own banana pudding.”