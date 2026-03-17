5 Chain Restaurants That Actually Use Fresh-Cracked Eggs

Find out which popular restaurants use real, whole eggs for their breakfast sandwiches.

Is that a real egg in your favorite fast-food breakfast sandwich, or some sort of powdered/processed egg product? While many restaurants use alternatives to real eggs (like premixed products), other chains use the real thing: Freshly-cracked, cooked to order eggs every single time. Some fast-food spots use real eggs only for some of their menu items, while others are stringent about their eggs across the board. Here are five fast-food chains that use real, whole eggs for fan-favorite items.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s diners who want a whole egg can opt for the classic Egg McMuffin and Sausage McMuffin with Egg, or the Big Breakfast for scrambled eggs. “Our freshly cracked and scrambled eggs are cooked on the grill with liquid real butter,” the chain says. “We also use the grill to heat our folded egg, which is previously cooked in our suppliers’ kitchens before arriving at our restaurants.” The folded egg is found in items like the Sausage Biscuit with Egg.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s uses real, freshly-cracked eggs for delicious sandwiches like the Breakfast Baconator and Sausage Breakfast Burrito. “For our breakfast sandwiches, we start with a freshly-cracked, grade A egg,” the company says. “Once it’s on the grill, we break the yolk and fry, flip, and fry some more until the yolk is fully cooked and ready for a sandwich.”

Tim Horton’s

Tim Horton’s now uses real whole eggs for its breakfast sandwiches. “Tims is committed to delivering better food quality across the board and that’s really exemplified by the move to freshly cracked eggs, along with the other important changes we made with elevating the bacon and English muffins and buttery biscuits for our breakfast sandwiches,” says Culinary Lead Chef Tallis Voakes. “There are more amazing food changes coming to Tim Hortons this year and I’m so excited for guests from coast to coast to coast to try them.”

Jack In the Box

Jack In the Box uses a real cracked egg on menu items such as the Loaded Breakfast Sandwich (freshly cracked eggs, hickory smoked bacon, grilled ham, grilled sausage & melty American cheese on toasted sourdough bread). The chain is aiming to switch to 100% cage free eggs by the end of 2026, making those breakfast sandwiches even better.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

White Castle

White Castle uses freshly-cracked whole eggs on the whole menu. The Original Slider With Egg & Cheese contains 100% beef steam-grilled on a bed of onions, a fresh cracked egg and topped with your choice of American, Jalapeno or Smoked Cheddar cheese. The Breakfast Toast Sandwich and regular Breakfast Slider (containing hickory smoked bacon or savory sausage) are also made with freshly-cracked eggs.