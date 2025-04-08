7 Fast-Food Chains That Still Make Everything Fresh Daily

When you walk into a fast food or fast casual dining restaurant, you don't generally expect the freshest food in town. However, a surprising number of fast food chains actually pride themselves on it. From hand-cutting french fries to cooking burgers to order and even baking buns daily, there are a select number of fast food chains that serve food fresher than some regular restaurants. Here are seven fast food chains that still make everything fresh daily.

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out takes its slogan, "Freshness You Can Taste," seriously. They "always serve only fresh – never frozen – high quality products," the brand shared in a recent Instagram post. "In fact, we don't even own a microwave or a freezer. We have always made our hamburger patties ourselves starting with fresh, high quality front-quarter beef chucks – no additives, fillers, or preservatives." As for iceberg lettuce, it is "hand-leafed" and buns "are baked using old-fashioned, slow-rising sponge dough." And, burgers are made "one at a time, cooked fresh to order. " Fries are also "peeled and hand-diced" at each location.

Culver's

Culver's uses "fresh, never frozen beef" and sticks to "whole, white meat chicken from America's family farms," according to its website. "It's a promise that begins with sourcing the best ingredients and continues through to the way we prepare your meal: fresh, just for you." Even its frozen custard is made with "family farm-fresh dairy," and "made in small batches right in the restaurant all day" while every ButterBurger "is cooked to order and topped with a lightly buttered, toasted bun.

Five Guys

According to the Five Guys website, all five locations use fresh ground beef, hand-cut potatoes for fries, and "fresh ingredients hand-prepared." Additionally, their buns, a "proprietary item," are "baked fresh at bakeries five days a week." There are no freezers in any of their restaurants.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Whataburger

Whataburger is so "committed to freshness" that they have a manifesto page on their website. "We don't just tell our customers it's fresh, we prove it every day, 24/7. Your Whataburger doesn't hit the grill until you order it," they write. Additionally, they use only "100% fresh, never-frozen American beef" and fresh vegetables, "chopped in-house daily."

Portillo's

Portillo's, a fast-casual restaurant serving delicious Chicago-style food, prides itself on freshness. "From tomatoes cut in-house to cakes baked fresh daily, we pride ourselves on quality and freshness. Our commitment to excellence starts with the ingredients we use and extends through every step of our food preparation process," the brand writes on its website. Additionally, every salad is "hand-tossed to order, and every sandwich is made fresh just for you."

Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's sticks to a small menu for a reason: It guarantees they can make everything fresh, daily. Cane's certified "Bird Specialists" "hand-dip and bread chicken fresh for every order — that means no heat lamps. Every time," they write. "Every day, Cane's Crewmembers mix fresh diced red and green cabbage, shredded carrots and our creamy coleslaw dressing for a creamy, crunchy bite that's just right." The Cane's Sauce is also made fresh daily.

El Pollo Loco

At El Pollo Loco, freshness is key. "Made fresh. Made by hand. Made every day," they maintain on their website. "It all comes down to fresh. Fresh salsas made from scratch, fresh sliced avocados and of course, fresh, never frozen, fire-grilled chicken. Because maximum freshness means maximum flavor."