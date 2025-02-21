If you have been feeling like the quality of fast food has been going down, you are not alone. It's a hot topic on social media. In a recent Reddit feed, a former fast food employee admits that the cuisine "wasn't always great" and "orders did get messed up but for majority of the time I'd say food was good and out pretty fast." However, they have noticed a shift recently. "I feel like every single time we go through a drive through the wait is like 20 minutes and food is cold or wrong missing things," they write. "Does anyone else feel this way or am I alone?" Lots of people agreed. Here are 7 fast-food chains that customers say are going downhill fast.

McDonald's

People have been complaining about the decline of McDonald's for years. "McDonald's changed from lard cooked fries to oil cooked fries due to health concerns at one point, which made them taste different," one noted. "Last two times I went to McDonalds it took probably 20 minutes each time. I actually went to a different one the second time thinking it was my bad for going to one that was always slow. Nope, same thing. I just wanted a sausage egg McMuffin. It's just not worth the price + wait to me anymore," another added.

Subway

Another place customers have concerns about? Subway. "Subway also changed the quality of their bread and chicken. It's not just being used to it or not, the food itself has changed," someone said. "I refuse to even walk into Subway. I don't want to smell like weird, fake bread all day," one writes.

Wendy's

One big complaint people have is how long fast food takes. "I went to a Wendy's a few months ago for the first time in a while. It took me about 45 min to get my food, there were two people ahead of me. Idk what happened in there that day, but I haven't been back," one person said. Price is also a concern. "I got Wendy's on a road trip a few months ago and I couldn't believe the price. I actually thought it was a mistake at first," someone said.

Burger King

Smaller portion sizes are also an issue for some people. "Recently got chicken fries from BK in a pinch and it was actually alarming how they are quite literally 40-50% smaller in scale than they were originally, still served in the same box and they hardly come halfway up the thing lol," one pointed out.

Panera

Customers at Panera claim the quality has gone down. "Panera recently fired all of their bakers and workers at their dough facilities in favor of having the cashiers bake frozen product. So prepare for a nosedive in quality coming to your local Panera soon," one person wrote. "My Panera already did a nosedive in quality!" writes another. "Ordered Panera pick up one day for a fast dinner for us and my husband's parents. They go pick it up, come back, and it's missing every baguette, an entire sandwich, my fruit cup, and a croissant," added another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Carl's Jr.

"I just went to CJs last night and it was sad. I got a Superstar (double famous now), the Ghost burger single patty, criss cuts, and onion rings. Asked for 4 sides of Santa Fe sauce and it was $30!!!!" writes one, who maintains the burgers weren't great, "Santa Fe sauce is slime now and they filled the sauce cups less than a quarter! I've been there before and it was the same garbage experience. Onion rings were disgusting and hard. I'm done with Carl's Jr."

Jack in the Box

Some even claim that fast food brands are skimping on meat but trying to hide it. "Jack in the box been Stuffing my tacos with lettuce and giving me meat scrapings. Like what is going on," one person said.