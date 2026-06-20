5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fisherman’s Platters, According to Diners

These popular chain restaurants serve top-rated seafood samplers loaded with shrimp, fish, and sides.

Fisherman’s platters are the perfect menu item for a group of people to enjoy as an appetizer, or for one or two people to share with sides for a delicious meal. These platters usually contain fried fish, shrimp, oysters and more, paired with sides like fries and hushpuppies, dipping sauces and coleslaw. If you’re in the mood for a good seafood sampler with plenty of tasty options, the following restaurants have you covered: Here are five chains where the fisherman’s platters are highly rated by diners.

Legal Sea Foods

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The crispy fried Fisherman’s Platter at Legal Sea Foods contains shrimp, scallops, local whitefish, calamari, and onion strings, and served with fries and coleslaw. “Loved the Lobster Bisque and shared the Fisherman’s Platter. Plenty of food! The crab cake was excellent with a lot of crab and not so much of the fillers,” one diner shared.

Landry’s Seafood House

The Fried Seafood Platter at Landry’s Seafood House contains shrimp, fried fish, seafood stuffed shrimp, french fries, and onion strings, with the option to add stuffed crab and stuffed oysters. “I ordered the seafood platter (catfish, shrimp, fries, onion straws) and my husband the Landry burger. The flavor was great and the portion sizes very satisfactory,” one fan said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack has an East Coast Platter with crab cake, bacon-wrapped shrimp filled with seafood stuffing, cheese and jalapeños, topped with lemon butter, fried fish fillet, popcorn shrimp with fries and coleslaw. “The moment our dishes arrived, they were a feast for the eyes and the palate. The crab and shrimp were particularly succulent, leaving our party of six thoroughly impressed,” one diner shared.

Cap’t Loui

Diners love the Fisherman’s Platter at Cap’t Loui which has crispy calamari, fried shrimp, and fish & chips. “If you love seafood, Cap’t Loui is a must go!” one diner said. “We had the fresh oysters, the fisherman’s platter and the star of the night ‘The Boiler’ which was absolutely amazing! The spice blend hits perfectly, and you can tell everything is cooked fresh.”

Red Lobster

Red Lobster has several impressive Classic Feast platters for diners to choose from, like the Ultimate Feast and Admiral’s Feast. “My wife and I went to Red Lobster last night for her birthday. We both had the Ultimate feast and agreed it was the best meals we’ve had out in a long time. The food was hot and delicious,” one fan shared.