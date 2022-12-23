7 Fast-Food Chains Open on Christmas Day

Here's the bad news, if you want a Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich or a serving of Waffle Potato Fries on December 25, you're going to find yourself out in the cold, because Chick-fil-A is not open on Christmas Day. Considering the chain closes down each and every Sunday, that's not really a surprise though, is it? If you wanted to pivot to a Double-Double at In-n-Out, sorry, that chain is closed on Christmas, too. And no Taco Bell, either. But given the closures of those major chains, what might come as a pleasant surprise is just how many fast-food restaurants remain open on Christmas.

Hours may vary and will be shorter than usual at some restaurants, and a few franchised fast-food locations will indeed be closed all day on December 25th, so check with your local spot before you head out for Yuletide eats. Plus, due to the unprecedented winter storm sweeping the country, you could run into a few local spots that are safer closed on Christmas.

Assuming the weather is good enough to venture out in your area, here are 7 fast-food restaurants you can visit on Christmas Day.

1 McDonald's

Most McD's locations will be open for business on Christmas Day, though many will have shorter hours, so do check in with your local Golden Arches location before you head out for that Egg McMuffin or Big Mac.

2 Burger King

Though the hours of most BK locations will be curtailed on December 25th, most Burger King locations are open for business on the Christmas holiday. Head to BK from the mid-morning through the mid-afternoon, though, and you should be safe.

3 Wendy's

Like most of the major burger chains that, as you'll see (if you've not already surmised), remain open on Xmas Day, most Wendy's restaurant will, as their site puts it, "have their lights on this Christmas." And they'll have the fryers and griddles and Frosty machine on, too.

4 Dunkin'

A Christmas donut and a cup of coffee are close at hand provided you've got a Dunkin' near, because this beloved pastry, coffee, and breakfast sandwich shop will remain open on Christmas Day.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Starbucks

Need an even stronger Xmas coffee fix than Dunkin' can provide? Not to worry, most Starbucks locations are open for most of the day on Christmas Day, so that extra-large (we mean venti) latte is on the table.

6 7-Eleven

Hot dogs, pizza slices, burritos, endless snacks, sodas, and Slurpees (and candy and beer and deodorant and such) are all available to you on 12/25, because almost every 7-Eleven location will be open on Christmas Day.

7 Sonic Drive-In

Most Sonic locations are open on Christmas Day, so you can get your wacky frozen drink fix, a grilled cheese sandwich, a comically large hot dog, or whatever else you love from this classic fast-food spot.