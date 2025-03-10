What happens when you take a delicious and juicy hamburger and top it with melted butter? A butter burger is born. Popularized in 1936 at Solly's Grille restaurants, the ultra-rich hamburger has become a trademark midwest meal, especially in Wisconsin. Unfortunately, butter burgers aren't mainstream, and most fast food joints don't even sell them. However, we rounded up 5 fast food chains that use real butter on their burgers so you can experience it ASAP.

Culver's

The ButterBurger is the main attraction at the highly acclaimed Midwest burger chain, Culver's. However, be forewarned that the burger isn't actually "cooked, marinated, dunked, fried or drizzled with butter," the brand says, "but because we lightly butter the crown of the bun for an extra touch of goodness." They even use butter from a local, family-owned creamery. Currently, there are seven ButterBurger options on the menu.

Steak 'N Shake

Head over to Steak 'N Shake for the Butter Single Steakburger, a "single Steakburger topped with American cheese, grilled onions, and butter melted on top," according to the website. A single burger costs $5.59 and has 690 Calories. You can also order it as a double.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box makes their version of the OG butter burger, adding a flavorful twist. The Classic Butttery Jack has a garlicky kick, thanks to infused butter. "A seasoned 100% beef patty is grilled to juicy perfection and topped with melted garlic herb butter for rich, buttery bliss," the brand writes on the online menu. "Swiss cheese adds a nutty, creamy blanket. Crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, ketchup, and mayo provide classic burger contrasts." All this, "cradled" between a "soft, signature" brioche bun. "From the first buttery bite through the last, you'll savor the decadent flavors in every delicious component."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burger King

In 2016, Burger King briefly served a butter burger. The Extra Long Buttery Cheeseburger. featured two patties covered in a buttery garlic sauce served on a toasted hoagie bun. According to Burger King's website at the time, the sandwich contained 710 calories. However, critics weren't exactly crazy over the version, with many noting that the chain didn't even use real butter to make it.

Sonic

Sonic, the drive-in burger chain, also has a butter burger on the menu. The Garlic Butter Bacon Cheeseburger starts with an all-beef patty topped with creamy garlic butter, American cheese, crispy bacon, mayo, and grilled onions served on a toasted bakery bun. The delicious-sounding sandwich boasts a whopping 920 calories.