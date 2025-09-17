7 Fast-Food Chains Serving 100% Real Chicken

Fast food is no longer a cheap option for the average person, so it’s no wonder customers are demanding better quality for the money they spend—in all ingredients, but especially meat. A good chicken sandwich is one of the most popular fast food items you can get, and with so many different options these days, people can choose from spicy, breaded, grilled, and salad options. If you want to grab a protein-packed chicken dish at the drive-thru, there are plenty of spots where the meat is top-quality. Here are seven fast food chains that use 100% real chicken, and taste like it, too.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is popular for good reason—the chain only uses real white meat for every sandwich, wrap, and salad. “Because chicken is at the center of our menu, we serve only real breast meat with no fillers, artificial preservatives, or steroids,” Chick-fil-A promises. “Our chicken contains no added hormones (like all chicken in the United States) and is raised with No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine (NAIHM).”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shake Shack

Shake Shake’s chicken options are made with whole white meat, no antibiotics, and crisp-fried to order. The chain is stringent about using meat with no added hormones, no antibiotics, and no animal by-products in the chicken feed. “Best chicken sandwich in fast food imo,” one Redditor said.

McDonald’s

Nugget-lovers can rest assured that their favorite McDonald’s snack is made with real chicken with no added hormones. “McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets are made with 100% white meat chicken and non-artificial colors, or preservatives,” the chain says. “The chicken, which is cut from the tenderloin, breast and rib, get mixed with a marinade for flavor and to help the Chicken McNuggets. keep their fun shapes.”

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s uses real chicken tenderloins for its famous chicken fingers. “Our certified ‘Bird Specialists’ hand batter premium chicken that’s marinated for 24 hours, then cooked to order for fingers that are hot and tender down to the last bite,” the chain says. “We come in early to squeeze lemons and prep coleslaw, we hand flour every chicken finger that is served. The managers make Canes sauce and the honey mustard and the crew members portion it every day throughout every shift,” one Redditor revealed.

PDQ Chicken

PDQ uses real chicken breast for menu items like the Crispy Chicken Classic. “We blend the quality ingredients of a fine-casual restaurant with the speed, convenience and value of a fast-casual joint. PDQ’s hand-breaded buttermilk chicken tenders and nuggets, sandwiches, and hand-spun milkshakes are only the beginning,” the chain says.

Culver’s

Culver’s uses only whole, white meat chicken for menu items such as Original Chicken Tenders and Crispy Chicken Sandwich. “Our juicy and tender whole white meat chicken is produced by American family farms and always cooked to order,” the chain says. “I had the spicy chicken a couple weekends ago. I loved the old sandwich and I love the new sandwich. Basically a lateral move for me,” one fan said.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s uses all-white meat chicken for its sandwiches. “We’re not chicken when it comes to quality. In 2017, Wendy’s invested nearly $30 million to begin sourcing chicken from smaller, younger birds. We found that smaller chickens = tastier, more tender and juicy chicken on salads and sandwiches,” the chain says.