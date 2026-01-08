5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Brisket Sandwiches

These fast-food chains serve smoky, tender brisket sandwiches fans say are the very best.

Getting a good brisket sandwich outside of a deli is not easy, but many restaurant chains offer this delicious, hearty menu option—some much better than others. The brisket has to be the best quality meat, slow-smoked for hours for that delicious melt-in-your mouth taste and texture, and the bread and toppings must be perfect. So where can you grab a sandwich other diners swear by? Here are five fast-food chains with brisket sandwiches that can rival any fancy joint, fans say.

Arby’s

Arby's Smokehouse Brisket is made with 13-hour smoked brisket with crispy onions, cheddar cheese, and smoky BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun.​ "I had it with the sweet bbq sauce they offer with it, instead of the spicy one, it was really good. I added cheese to mine though. The pickles went great with it," one fan said.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs has a delicious Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket made with smoked beef brisket, melted cheddar, BBQ sauce & mayo, with a dill pickle spear served on the side. “My all time favorite “fast food” sandwich. I had a perfect one once and none have compared since but they’re still delicious,” one fan said. “Firehouse is awesome. I alternate between the brisket and the meatball depending on my mood,” another agreed.

Freddy’s

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has offered limited time-only Brisket Steakburgers. “Freddys brisket steakburger is legit. They smoke the brisket for 14hrs. So gooood. Had a key lime concrete too,” one happy diner said.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has a Classic Brisket Sandwich on the menu. “Our whole place has a delicious smokey smell from the brisket,” one fan said. “Will definitely be ordering again. Want to check out the cheddar jalapeno sausage which I remember being really good from back in Texas.”

Burger King

Burger King launched a BBQ Brisket Whopper last year as part of the Have It Your Way promotion. Each burger contains slow-cooked BBQ brisket, crispy onions, American cheese and a sweet & golden BBQ sauce, all piled on a ¼ lb flame-grilled beef patty with lettuce, tomato and creamy mayo. “I don’t like fast food in general. I found myself on several quick road trips with no time to eat… I pulled in at Burger King and decided to try the brisket whopper. Woooooow! Kudos BK!” one fan said.