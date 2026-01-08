 Skip to content

5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Brisket Sandwiches

Evidence-Based
These fast-food chains serve smoky, tender brisket sandwiches fans say are the very best.
Avatar for Ferozan Mast
By
January 8, 2026

Getting a good brisket sandwich outside of a deli is not easy, but many restaurant chains offer this delicious, hearty menu option—some much better than others. The brisket has to be the best quality meat, slow-smoked for hours for that delicious melt-in-your mouth taste and texture, and the bread and toppings must be perfect. So where can you grab a sandwich other diners swear by? Here are five fast-food chains with brisket sandwiches that can rival any fancy joint, fans say.

Arby’s

Arby’s

Arby’s Smokehouse Brisket is made with 13-hour smoked brisket with crispy onions, cheddar cheese, and smoky BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun.​ “I had it with the sweet bbq sauce they offer with it, instead of the spicy one, it was really good. I added cheese to mine though. The pickles went great with it,” one fan said.

Firehouse Subs

firehouse subs smokehouse beef cheddar brisket
Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs has a delicious Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket made with smoked beef brisket, melted cheddar, BBQ sauce & mayo, with a dill pickle spear served on the side. “My all time favorite “fast food” sandwich. I had a perfect one once and none have compared since but they’re still delicious,” one fan said. “Firehouse is awesome. I alternate between the brisket and the meatball depending on my mood,” another agreed.

Freddy’s

Freddy's BBQ Brisket Steakburger
Freddy’s

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has offered limited time-only Brisket Steakburgers. “Freddys brisket steakburger is legit. They smoke the brisket for 14hrs. So gooood. Had a key lime concrete too,” one happy diner said.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has a Classic Brisket Sandwich on the menu. “Our whole place has a delicious smokey smell from the brisket,” one fan said. “Will definitely be ordering again. Want to check out the cheddar jalapeno sausage which I remember being really good from back in Texas.”

Burger King

Burger King

Burger King launched a BBQ Brisket Whopper last year as part of the Have It Your Way promotion. Each burger contains slow-cooked BBQ brisket, crispy onions, American cheese and a sweet & golden BBQ sauce, all piled on a ¼ lb  flame-grilled beef patty with lettuce, tomato and creamy mayo. “I don’t like fast food in general. I found myself on several quick road trips with no time to eat… I pulled in at Burger King and decided to try the brisket whopper. Woooooow! Kudos BK!” one fan said.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
Filed Under

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family