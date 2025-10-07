 Skip to content

7 Fast-Food Chains Running Deep Discounts This October

These fast-food chains are offering major discounts on burgers, chicken, tacos, and more.
October 7, 2025

Welcome to October! With fall in full swing and summer behind us, life got busy, and the appeal of picking up fast food for you and your family increased. Luckily, all the major fast food brands are offering great deals on your favorite burgers, chicken fingers, wraps, and more. Here are 7 fast-food chains running deep discounts this October.

Church’s Chicken

At Church’s Chicken, get the 10-piece Family Meal Deal for $19.99. It comes with 10-piece Leg & Thighs or tenders, two large classic sides, and five Honey-Butter biscuits. Additionally, rewards members can get a 2-piece Leg & Thigh every Tuesday.

Del Taco

Over at Del Taco you can get El Big Box with a burrito (weighing over 1/2 pound) for $9 or less. Choose from the $5 Clasico (Combo Beef & Bean Burrito, a mini quesadilla, crinkle-cut fries, and a 16-ounce drink), $7 Mex Faves (Combo Beef & Bean Burrito, a grilled chicken taco, a soft snack taco, a mini quesadilla, and a 16-ounce drink), or the $9 Ameri-Mex (A Double Del Cheeseburger, a Bean & Cheese Burrito (your choice of red or green sauce), a soft snack taco, crinkle-cut fries, and a 16-ounce drink.)

Hardee’s

Hardee's exterior
At Hardee’s, get an Original Bag with your choice of two full-size entrees, a small fry, and a drink for only $5.99. Choose from Hardee’s Original Hot Ham & Cheese, Double Cheeseburger, or Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Wraps.

McDonald’s

The McDonald’s McValue menu is back with a $5 Sausage McMuffin with Egg meal, which includes Hash Browns and a small coffee at McDonald’s. There is also the $8 Big Mac meal, which includes medium fries and your choice of medium soft drink. Additionally, if you download the McDonald’s app and sign up for MyMcDonald’s Rewards, enjoy a free Quarter Pounder with Cheese when you make your first in-app purchase of $1 or more.

Wendy’s

wendy;s exterior
Wendy’s Rewards members can get $2 off a Baconator by entering promo code cheezinator under “Offers” in the Wendy’s app.

Popeyes

popeyes sweet tea
There are lots of great deals at Popeyes. On Tuesdays, Rewards members can enjoy all-day happy hour pricing ($2, $3, and $5). You can also score All Day Mardi Party deals online or in-app, including $2 regular size Cajun Fries, Homestyle Mac & Cheese, or mashed potatoes, $5 3-piece chicken tenders (classic, spicy, or blackened), $5 2-piece Signature Chicken, $2 large drink, or a $3 Chilled or frozen lemonade. Another great deal? Save 25% a 3-piece tender meal, which includes a side, a biscuit, and a regular drink when you order online or in-app.

Taco Bell

ALFAFAR, SPAIN - JUNE 06, 2022: Taco Bell is an American-based chain of fast food restaurants. The restaurants serve a variety of Mexican-inspired foods
Run to Taco Bell for the decades Y2K menu, featuring several $3 or less items, including the 7-Layer Burrito, Double Decker Taco, Chili Cheese Burrito, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, and Caramel Apple Empanada.

