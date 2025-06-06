5 Fried Chicken Orders With 100% Pure Ingredients

Ordering chicken at fast food restaurants can be risky: You never know if you are going to be served a processed, frozen piece of meat pumped with hormones and additives. However, some fast food brands are committed to using clean, real chicken, and sometimes even organic chicken. Here are 7 fast food fried chicken orders made with 100% pure ingredients.

Chick-fil-A’s Original Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A prides itself on using 100% whole breast meat chicken, hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in refined peanut oil, to make its signature sandwich. The juicy, crunchy item contains no fillers or artificial preservatives in the chicken itself.

Chicken Guy!

At Chicken Guy!, Guy Fieri is devoted to doing “chicken differently,” the website says. “Our tenders are always prepared with purpose and packed with flavor. First, we pound each piece flat for the perfect crunch. Then, we brine it in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine, and buttermilk. Finally, we infuse it with fresh herbs to lock in bold, juicy flavor.”

Culver’s Fried Chicken Tenders

Culver's sticks to "whole, white meat chicken from America's family farms," according to its website. "It's a promise that begins with sourcing the best ingredients and continues through to the way we prepare your meal: fresh, just for you." Fans claim the midwestern chain serves up "very big tenders with a thinner but very crispy coating," according to Redditor u/Beautiful-Cat245. The tenders are made fresh to order, so they always taste like they are straight from the fryer. "Culver's chicken tenders are fresh made," says one. If you like a little spice, they also have options.

Starbird’s Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich

Starbird, with multiple locations across California, prides itself on making chicken dishes with only the best ingredients. It uses cage-free, antibiotic-free chicken that’s brined in lemon juice and buttermilk before being cooked in rice bran oil for a clean, golden crunch.

The Organic Coup’s Spicy Organic Chicken Sandwich

The Organic Coup, which has three locations in California, uses USDA-certified organic meat for their fried chicken, cooking it in organic coconut oil, and then serving it on an organic bun. The chain is committed to using ingredients that meet the highest clean food standards in fast food.