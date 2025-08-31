7 Fast-Food Items Fans Want Back on Menus

Fast food chains are notorious for yanking fan-favorite items off the menu (the whole McDonald’s Snack Wrap incident is a perfect example) but customers also get a little frustrated with seasonal items that are only available during specific months. Some customers want their favorite items to be a permanent part of the menu, to be enjoyed year-round, and are willing to spend money to make that happen. So which ones do fans miss the most? Here are seven fast food items fans wish were brought back and here to stay.

Taco Bell Double Decker

Taco Bell fans are obsessed with the Double Decker Taco, which is randomly brought back now and then to the delight (and subsequent despair) of eager customers. “The Double Decker at Taco Bell. Makes me nuts they won’t just make me one. I get it but I also do not get it at all,” one Redditor complained. “Every time I drive by a Taco Bell I have a pang of sadness at the lack of the double decker,” another agreed. FYI the Double Decker is back next month but who knows for how long.

McDonald’s Fried Apple Pie

McDonald’s customers are not over the Apple Pies being baked instead of fried as they were in the past. “Anytime we’ve gone to Mexico my wife has to stop at least 3 times for the fried apple pies,” one Redditor shared. Fried Cherry Pies are also missed by McDonald’s fans.

KFC Potato Wedges

KFC’s Potato Wedges are back, but not for long. “KFC potato wedges. They’re only back for a limited time, but they should be permanent and should replace the fries,” one fan said. “It was a huge mistake replacing them with fries in the first place…. To be paired with their new ‘chicken sandwich’ during the great chicken sandwich wars of 2019,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wendy’s Bacon Mushroom Melt

Wendy’s fans are still dreaming about the Wendy’s Bacon Mushroom Melt, gone but never forgotten. “No, the ‘Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger’ is not the same!” one Redditor said. “I don’t really eat a lot of fast food, but when this one makes an appearance, I go get two,” another commented.

Arby’s Andes Mint Shake

The Andes Mint Shake from Arby’s is missed by fans. “The Andes mint shake. Sometimes Jack In the Box has it but back in the day Arby’s would have it too! Either way I think of it often 🤤,” one fan said. “Arby’s has the Andes mint shake about a third of the time, the orange cream shake about a third of the time, and then just their boring three usual flavors the other third of the time, and it definitely affects how often I’ll choose to visit,” another commented.

KFC Twister Wrap

The KFC Twister Wrap is frequently mentioned as a menu item fans would love to have available again. “The Twisters with the romaine and peppercorn sauce were better than any other wrap on the market, hands down, by a LOT,” one Redditor said. “Key memory unlocked. Those were FANTASTIC!” another agreed.

Taco Bell Volcano Menu

So many Taco Bell items are mourned by fans but the Volcano Menu has got to be in the top five. “Volcano menu at Taco Bell, at least provide the sauce, the only fast food that actually has a lasting heat to it,” one fan complained. “Lava sauce was so amazing. The heat was fine but the flavor was 10/10 ,” another agreed. A third said it was the best fast food menu item ever. “Adding it to a sausage breakfast Crunchwrap was one of the best things I’ve ever had,” they raved.