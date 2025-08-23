7 Fast-Food Chains That Still Make Fries the Old-Fashioned Way

It seems like most restaurants don’t cook French fries as they used to. Many opt to use frozen fries instead of hand-cutting fries from potatoes and cooking them fresh. If you are a traditionalist, there is hope: A handful of fast food chains still make fries the old-fashioned way. Here are 7 restaurants serving up hand-cut fries.

Five Guys

Five Guys fries are made in‑house from fresh Idaho potatoes, double‑fried for a crispy exterior and fluffy interior, and cooked in peanut oil for a buttery finish. “That peanut oil makes them so good,” says u/kaywhynot on Reddit. “Five Guys fries are awesome. Especially when they give you a bagful of extras,” adds u/the\_jaded\_optimist.

In‑N‑Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger is committed to the classic method, shipping Kennebec potatoes fresh, cutting them on‑site, and frying them in sunflower oil—no freezers or pre‑packaged fries involved. It’s all part of its “Freshness You Can Taste” commitment, serving “only fresh – never frozen – high quality products,” the brand shared in a recent Instagram post. “Fries are also “peeled and hand-diced” at each location.

BurgerFi

BurgerFi has a declaration on its website. “BurgerFi’s Commitment to Fry Excellence” reveals that its fries are the “culmination of a double fry method that begins with fresh-cut russet potatoes and proceeds with several hours of preparation,” they say. “Each fry is subject to handcrafted details for that ideal balance of crisp and softness. Biting into each fry would be an event of complete fry ecstasy! No matter how large your hunger may be, we’ve got a larger option.”

Wingstop

Wingstop is famous for its chicken wings, but the fries are worth ordering. “Our fries are hot and crispy, cooked-to-order, and hand-tossed in our signature Fry Seasoning,” the website declares.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Beyond BBQ, Dickey's is among the chains praised for serving fresh‑cut fries—eschewing frozen for hand‑prepared spuds. Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., said. "We are committed to serving only the highest-quality products, and we've given our fans just that. Our hand-cut fries are truly the best fry you'll ever eat and makes perfect sense to put this top-notch product on the Dickey's menu. We hope you enjoy just as much as we do!"

Elevation Burger

Elevation Burger is known for its fresh, high-quality ingredients, including fresh-cut fries cooked in heart-healthy olive oil. According to QSR Magazine, they also offer gluten-free options like lettuce-wrapped burgers and gluten-free fries.

Mooyah

Mooyah only serves freshly cut fries, staying true to homemade quality. “We hand-cut our fries & chips from No. 1 Idaho® potatoes,” the chain says on its website.