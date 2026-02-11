5 Wild Fast-Food Items Just Launched for February

These new fast-food launches are hitting menus just in time for February.

February is a notoriously slow month after all the excitement of the holidays, but your favorite chain restaurants have some fun items in store that have either just launched or will soon. From new burgers and chicken wing flavors to exciting new bakery items at an iconic coffee chain, there’s lots to look forward to in the run up to the Super Bowl. So what’s here, or on the horizon? Here are five new chain restaurant menu items to get excited about.

Fatburger Flatburger

Fatburger is known for its behemoth burgers and being name dropped in famous movies about LA street racers, but the chain just released a new burger perfect for those who prefer a lighter option. Meet the new Flatburger, a smash-style burger available now through June 30. The new limited time-only burger starts at $8.99 and features two 100% fresh lean beef patties smashed on the grill, topped with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, and a creamy sauce for a rich, tangy kick.

Starbucks New Bakery Items

Starbucks fans will be thrilled with the new February lineup at their favorite coffee spot, like the Dubai Chocolate Bite. This tart has a chocolate shortbread crust filled with crunchy kataifi pistachio cream and finished with a chocolate drizzle and pistachio crumbles. The full lineup includes the new Cookie Croissant Swirl, Berry Blondie, Strawberry Matcha Loaf, and Yuzu Citrus Blossom.

Wingstop Hot Honey Trio

Wingstop just introduced the Hot Honey Trio, a The Hot Honey Trio, featuring Hot Honey Rub, Saucy Sriracha Hot Honey and Sweet Garlic Hot Honey. “Hot Honey fans are passionate, and we wanted to give them more ways to indulge,” said Michael Skipworth, President and CEO of Wingstop. “Here’s our official apology – we’re sorry that choosing your favorite hot honey just got harder. The good news is, at Wingstop, you don’t have to choose.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jack In the Box Chicken Supreme

Jack In the Box launched the Chicken Supreme in 1980 and discontinued it in 2004, much to the deep dismay of JItB fans who will no doubt be celebrating at its return in honor of Jack’s 75th anniversary. “My all-time fave. Wheaty bun, Swiss cheese, Monterey jack cheese, onion mayo, lettuce, tomato, chicken,” one Redditor said.

Sonic All-American Smasher

Sonic recently released the All-American Smasher, a classic cheeseburger but better. This menu item is made from two patties made with Angus beef seasoned and seared to perfection for crispy edges and a juicy center. The patties are layered with melty American cheese, crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, crinkle-cut pickles, diced onions, ketchup, and mayo, all served on a pillowy soft potato bun. Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is teaming up with SONIC to spotlight the new burger, in case you needed an extra nudge to try it!